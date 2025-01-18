Crocs To Release Beatles Yellow Submarine Footwear - Noise11.com

With Crocs your toes will all live in a yellow Submarine soon. Crocs are about to release two editions of footwear based on The Beatles classic 1968 animated movie ‘Yellow Submarine’.

One version of the sandal is a replication of the actual Yellow Submarine, complete with periscope.

The second version mimics the kaleidoscope colours representing images of the movie.

Neither sandal has been licences to include images of the cartoon Beatles used in the movie or the cartoon characters such as the Blue Meanie and Sgt Pepper used in the movie.

The Beatles Classic Clog will be available from 28 January 2025 for around $US80.

Crocs, Inc. was founded in 2002 by Lyndon “Duke” Hanson, Scott Seamans, and George Boedecker, Jr. The company initially marketed their unique, comfortable, and durable foam clogs as boating shoes, but they quickly became popular across various markets for their practicality and quirky design. The original design was based on a foam clog manufactured by a Canadian company called Foam Creations. Crocs have since become a globally recognized brand.

Noise11.com