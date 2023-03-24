 Culture Club To Support Rod Stewart On UK Tour - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11. Photo

Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Culture Club To Support Rod Stewart On UK Tour

by Music-News.com on March 24, 2023

in News

Sir Rod Stewart has quipped that he and pal Boy George should “misbehave” on their summer tour.

Rod Stewart, who is currently on tour in Australia, is embarking on a ‘Global Hits Tour’, which kicks off at Home Park Stadium in Plymouth on June 24, and he’s thrilled to be joined by his “dear friend” and his band Culture Club.

Rod said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be sharing the stage with my dear old friend, Boy George. Let’s misbehave!”

George commented: “I’m a massive Rod Stewart fan. I have been since I was a teenager. I love his voice and he’s always been very charming to me.

“In 1974 when I was 13 years old I bunked in for free to see Rod Stewart and The Faces at Lewisham Odeon, so I love that I am now able to support him on tour.”

Gig-goers can expect “show-stopping classics and fan-favourites” spanning Rod’s six-decade career.

Rod will return home to Edinburgh Castle for the first time in 13 years for two special homecoming shows as part of the jaunt.

Rod added: “My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world.

“I’m impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues – football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We’ll all be dancing under the stars.”

Rod Stewart reschedules Australian date

The tour dates are:

June

Sat 24th Plymouth, Home Park Stadium
Wed 28th Northampton, cinch Stadium
Fri 30th Durham, Seat Unique Riverside

July

Sun 2nd Bristol, Badminton Estate, Worcester Park
Tues 4th Hull, Sewell Group Craven
Thurs 6th Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle
Fri 7th Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle

music-news.com

