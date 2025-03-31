 Deni Ute Muster Reveals First Performers for 2025 - Noise11.com
Zac Brown Band photo by Ros O'Gorman

Zac Brown Band photo by Ros O'Gorman

Deni Ute Muster Reveals First Performers for 2025

by Paul Cashmere on April 1, 2025

in News

Zac Brown Band, John Williamson, Kasey Chambers and Troy Cassar-Daley after a few of the names announced for the first round of Deni Ute Muster artists for 2025.

Zac Brown Band
Jackson Dean
John Williamson
Kasey Chambers
Troy Cassar-Daley
The Wolfe Brothers
Kaylee Bell
Lane Pittman
Max Jackson
Wade Forster
Homegrown Trio
Furnace And The Fundamentals

This is Zac Brown’s second trip to Deniliquin. Zac Brown Band also played at the same spot for Deni Blues and Roots Festival in 2013.

Deni Ute Muster General Manager, Vicky Lowry, added, “The Deni Ute Muster continues to celebrate the unique spirit of our community while welcoming visitors from across Australia and Internationally to experience something truly iconic. Each year, we strive to deliver an unforgettable event that showcases not only great entertainment and tradition, but also the incredible regional pride that makes Deniliquin so special. We’re proud to see the Muster grow in reputation and reach, and we remain committed to supporting our local economy, creating lasting memories, and celebrating all things Ute, Country and Community.”

Amber Lawrence will host the 2025 event.

Deni Ute Muster is on 3 and 4 October 2025 in Deniliquin, New South Wales.

