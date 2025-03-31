Deni Ute Muster Reveals First Performers for 2025 - Noise11.com

Zac Brown Band, John Williamson, Kasey Chambers and Troy Cassar-Daley after a few of the names announced for the first round of Deni Ute Muster artists for 2025.

Zac Brown Band

Jackson Dean

John Williamson

Kasey Chambers

Troy Cassar-Daley

The Wolfe Brothers

Kaylee Bell

Lane Pittman

Max Jackson

Wade Forster

Homegrown Trio

Furnace And The Fundamentals

This is Zac Brown’s second trip to Deniliquin. Zac Brown Band also played at the same spot for Deni Blues and Roots Festival in 2013.

Deni Ute Muster General Manager, Vicky Lowry, added, “The Deni Ute Muster continues to celebrate the unique spirit of our community while welcoming visitors from across Australia and Internationally to experience something truly iconic. Each year, we strive to deliver an unforgettable event that showcases not only great entertainment and tradition, but also the incredible regional pride that makes Deniliquin so special. We’re proud to see the Muster grow in reputation and reach, and we remain committed to supporting our local economy, creating lasting memories, and celebrating all things Ute, Country and Community.”

Amber Lawrence will host the 2025 event.

Deni Ute Muster is on 3 and 4 October 2025 in Deniliquin, New South Wales.

