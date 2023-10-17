DSL Dire Straits Legacy and Nazareth Announce 2024 Australian Dates - Noise11.com

DSL Dire Straits Legacy, featuring Dire Straits keyboard player Alan Clark, and Nazareth, featuring original member Pete Agnew, will tour Australia in January 2024.

DSL Dire Straits Legacy features Alan Clark with Phil Palmer and Danny Cummings both of whom recorded on “On Every Street” and Mel Collins who played saxophone on “Love Over Gold” and “Twisting By The Pool”.

Clark also played on Bob Dylan’s ‘Infidels’ (1983), Tina Turner’s ‘Private Dancer’ (1984) and Eric Clapton’s ‘Journeyman’ (1989). He was also part of Clapton’s band for the Journeyman tour.

Nazareth in 2024 is bass player and founding member Pete Agnew, Jimmy Murrison, the longest serving guitarist for Nazareth who has been with the band since 1995, Lee Agnew, drummer since Darrel Sweet’s death in 1999 and Carl Sentance vocalist since 2015 after Dan McCafferty retired.

Founding members Dan McCafferty and Manny Charlton both died in 2022.

Nazareth had a no 7 hit in Australia in 1974 with their cover of ‘Love Hurts’.

Guns ‘N Roses covered Nazareth on their 1993 album ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.

DSL Dire Straits Legacy setlist, USA, 29 September 2023

Private Investigations (from Love Over Gold, 1982)

Expresso Love (from Making Movies, 1980)

Skateaway (from Making Movies, 1980)

Down To The Waterline (from Dire Straits, 1978)

Tunnel of Love (from Making Movies, 1980)

Romeo and Juliet (from Making Movies, 1980)

Telegraph Road (from Love Over Gold, 1982)

Your Latest Trick (from Brothers In Arms, 1985)

Walk of Life (from Brothers In Arms, 1985)

The Bug (from On Every Street, 1991)

Setting Me Up (from Dire Straits, 1978)

Sultans of Swing (from Dire Straits, 1978)

Money for Nothing (from Brothers In Arms, 1985)

Brothers in Arms (from Brothers In Arms, 1985)

So Far Away (from Brothers In Arms, 1985)

Nazareth setlist, Europe, July 20223

Miss Misery (from Hair of the Dog, 1975)

Razamanaz (from Razamanaz, 1973)

Dream On (from 2XS, 1982)

This Flight Tonight (from Loud ‘n’ Proud, 1973)

Shanghai’d in Shanghai (from Rampant, 1974)

My White Bicycle (from Greatest Hits, 1975)

Sunshine (from Rampant, 1974)

Holiday (from Malice In Wonderland, 1980)

Beggars Day (from Hair of the Dog, 1975)

Changin’ Times (from Hair of the Dog, 1975)

Hair of the Dog (from Hair of the Dog, 1975)

Love Hurts (from Hair of the Dog, 1975)

Morning Dew (from Nazareth, 1971)

Encore:

Turn On Your Receiver (from Loud ‘n’ Proud, 1973)

Where Are You Now (from Sound Elixir, 1983)

Go Down Fighting (from Loud ‘n’ Proud, 1973)

Dire Straits last toured Australia in 1991. Here is how the setlist looked then:

Calling Elvis (from On Every Street, 1991)

Walk of Life (from Brothers In Arms, 1985)

Heavy Fuel (from On Every Street, 1991)

Romeo and Juliet (from Making Movies, 1980)

The Bug (from On Every Street, 1991)

Private Investigations (from Love Over Gold, 1982)

Sultans of Swing (from Dire Straits, 1978)

Iron Hand (from On Every Street, 1991)

On Every Street (from On Every Street, 1991)

Two Young Lovers (from ExtendedanceEPlay, 1983)

Tunnel of Love (from Making Movies, 1980)

Encore:

Money for Nothing (from Brothers In Arms, 1985)

Brothers in Arms (from Brothers In Arms, 1985)

Solid Rock (from Making Movies, 1980)

DSL Dire Straits Legacy and Nazareth Tour Dates

Friday, January 5: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, January 6: State Theatre, Sydney

Monday, January 8: Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Tuesday, January 9: Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Wednesday, January 10: Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Friday, January 12: Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Saturday, January 13: Eatons Hill, Brisbane

