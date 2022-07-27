Directions In Groove Confirmed To Reform For The Brand New Heavies In Sydney and Wollongong - Noise11.com

Sydney Acid Jazz outfit Directions In Groove (DIG) will most definitely be performing with The Brand New Heavies at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney and Anita’s Wollongong in the coming week. It will be their first shows in 10 years.

DIG have confirmed it is now all systems go for the shows. In a post at their socials they started, “It’s now completely official that Dig will be on stage at the Enmore in Sydney and Anita’s at Thirroul supporting The Brand New Heavies on this Sunday July 31 and Thursday August 4th.

Since it’s been a good 10 years since the last gig we’ve decided to go retro

And play stuff from the first EP and album.

Directions In Groove formed in Sydney in 1991. Their debut album ‘Dig Deeper’ reached no 6 on the ARIA chart and the follow-up ‘Speakeasy’ peaked at no 8.

Brand New Heavies will kick off their Australian tour for Abstract Touring this Friday in Melbourne.

Brand New Heavies dates are:

29 July, Melbourne, 170 Russell

31 July Sydney, Enmore Theatre (With Directions In Groove)

2 August, Brisbane, The Triffid

3 August, Adelaide, The Gov

4 August, Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre (with Directions In Groove)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

