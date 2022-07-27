 Directions In Groove Confirmed To Reform For The Brand New Heavies In Sydney and Wollongong - Noise11.com
DIG Directions In Groove

Directions In Groove Confirmed To Reform For The Brand New Heavies In Sydney and Wollongong

by Paul Cashmere on July 27, 2022

in News

Sydney Acid Jazz outfit Directions In Groove (DIG) will most definitely be performing with The Brand New Heavies at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney and Anita’s Wollongong in the coming week. It will be their first shows in 10 years.

DIG have confirmed it is now all systems go for the shows. In a post at their socials they started, “It’s now completely official that Dig will be on stage at the Enmore in Sydney and Anita’s at Thirroul supporting The Brand New Heavies on this Sunday July 31 and Thursday August 4th.
Since it’s been a good 10 years since the last gig we’ve decided to go retro
And play stuff from the first EP and album.

Directions In Groove formed in Sydney in 1991. Their debut album ‘Dig Deeper’ reached no 6 on the ARIA chart and the follow-up ‘Speakeasy’ peaked at no 8.

Brand New Heavies will kick off their Australian tour for Abstract Touring this Friday in Melbourne.

Brand New Heavies dates are:

29 July, Melbourne, 170 Russell
31 July Sydney, Enmore Theatre (With Directions In Groove)
2 August, Brisbane, The Triffid
3 August, Adelaide, The Gov
4 August, Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre (with Directions In Groove)

Noise11.com

