Dog Trumpet Premiere ‘Space and Time’ Video - Noise11.com

The video for the new Dog Trumpet song is here. ‘Space and Time’ is the first taste of the upcoming ninth album for Dog Trumpet. This one is a Reg Mombassa song.

Reg says, “’Space and Time’ is a fun song about our universe. This curiosity is expressed in an up-tempo 60’s pop style song, written by me and produced by Peter O’Doherty and Declan O’Doherty. Mixed by Declan O’Doherty, It expresses a desire to visit the beginning of time and space at the big bang and the end of time, when all the stars are extinguished, and the last free-floating proton, has decayed to nothing. I would like to visit these mysterious places as they may be where all the gods and demons and dead humans exist. Maybe the gods and demons live in black holes, and that’s why we can’t see them”.

Dog Trumpet 2024 is Peter O’Doherty, Reg Mombassa, Declan O’Doherty and Bernie Hayes.

Space and Time Tour June 2024

7.6.24 – Wallaby Hotel Mudgeeraba Qld

8.6.24. – Royal Quarters Nundah Qld

9.6.24 – Kings Beach Tavern Kings Beach Qld

21.6.24 – Star Hotel Yackandandah Vic

22.6.24 – Volt Ballarat Vic w/ #SnarskiCircusLindyBand

23.6.24 – Brunswick Ballroom Brunswick Vic w/ #SnarskiCircusLindyBand special guests Jonnie Goes To Church.

https://dogtrumpet.net/gigs

