 Doug Ingle of Iron Butterfly Dies Aged 78 - Noise11.com
Iron Butterfly In A Gadda Da Vida

Iron Butterfly In A Gadda Da Vida

Doug Ingle of Iron Butterfly Dies Aged 78

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2024

in News

Iron Butterfly co-founder Doug Ingle has died at the age of 78. He was the last surviving member of the original band.

San Diego’s Iron Butterfly were best known for the acid rock epic ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’. The full 17-minute version was edited to a 2 minute 52 second single in the USA and was a Top 30 hit in 1968.

The song was also featured in an episode of The Simpsons. “Hey Marge, remember when we used to make out to this hymn,” Homer says in church.

Ingle announced he was leaving the group in 1971. The remaining four members intended to carry on but in May 1971 they broke up.

Ingle toured occasionally on Iron Butterfly reunion tours. He also dabbled with other less successful band Stark Naked and the Car Thieves but for most of his post-Iron Butterfly life he managed a recreational vehicle park in Los Angeles National Forest and worked as a house painter.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Sherman photo by Ros OGorman
Disney Songwriter Richard Sherman Dies Aged 95

Richard Sherman, the songwriter known for hundreds of Disney classics, has died at age 95.

39 mins ago
Syd Barrett doco
Syd Barrett Doco ‘Have You Got It Yet’ Coming To DVD 19 July

‘Have You Got It Yet’, a documentary on the founder of Pink Floyd Syd Barrett, will premiere on DVD and On Demand 19 July.

2 days ago
Graceland Christmas Lights, music news, noise11.com
Graceland Sale Blocked

Plans to sell Elvis Presley's home and burial site, Graceland, have been blocked.

3 days ago
Graceland Christmas Lights, music news, noise11.com
Riley Keogh Challenges Sale of Graceland

Riley Keogh has challenged the upcoming sale of her grandfather Elvis' home and burial site, Graceland.

5 days ago
Frank Ifield
R.I.P. Frank Ifield Has Died At Age 86

Australian country singer Frank Ifield has died at the age of 86.

6 days ago
Engelbert Humperdinck Gold Coast 16 May 2024
The Legend Engelbert Humperdinck Performs For Gold Coast Fans In Queensland #REVIEW

As Engelbert Humperdinck took to the stage at his sold-out concert at The Star Casino Broadbeach it was clear that there was no releasing him.

May 17, 2024
Rolling Stones Seattle 2024
The Rolling Stones Let Loose Wild Horses For Fifth Hackney Diamonds Show for Seattle, 15 May 2024

The Rolling Stones played their fifth Hackney Diamonds show in Seattle Wednesday night with only ‘Wild Horses’ new to the 2024 tour.

May 16, 2024