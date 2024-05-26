Doug Ingle of Iron Butterfly Dies Aged 78 - Noise11.com

Iron Butterfly co-founder Doug Ingle has died at the age of 78. He was the last surviving member of the original band.

San Diego’s Iron Butterfly were best known for the acid rock epic ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’. The full 17-minute version was edited to a 2 minute 52 second single in the USA and was a Top 30 hit in 1968.

The song was also featured in an episode of The Simpsons. “Hey Marge, remember when we used to make out to this hymn,” Homer says in church.

Ingle announced he was leaving the group in 1971. The remaining four members intended to carry on but in May 1971 they broke up.

Ingle toured occasionally on Iron Butterfly reunion tours. He also dabbled with other less successful band Stark Naked and the Car Thieves but for most of his post-Iron Butterfly life he managed a recreational vehicle park in Los Angeles National Forest and worked as a house painter.

