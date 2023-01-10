Dr Dre Slams Majorie Taylor Greene For Using His Music In His Political Agenda - Noise11.com

Dr. Dre has blasted U.S. politician Marjorie Taylor Greene for using his song Still D.R.E. in a video.

On Monday, the controversial Georgia congresswoman uploaded a clip to Twitter in which she is seen walking through Congress and taking a call from “DT”, a reference to Trump.

The video also included footage of Kevin McCarthy being confirmed as the Speaker of the House, following an unprecedented 15 rounds of voting.

In the caption, she wrote, “It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming.”

A few hours later, Dr. Dre expressed his disapproval of Greene and her use of his 1999 song featuring Snoop Dogg as the backing track.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ.

The video has since been removed from the platform.

And in a statement to the outlet, Greene confirmed that she has been locked out of her account for using the song without permission.

“While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” she commented.

