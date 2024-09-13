Dua Lipa Adds Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland To Radical Optimism Tour - Noise11.com

Dua Lipa has expanded her ‘Radical Optimism’ tour to include Australia and New Zealand with shows for Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland added.

Dua Lipa will perform over 40 shows worldwide on the tour which begins in Singapore on 5 November 2024 and keeps Dua Lipa out live for a year currently going through until 16 October 2025 in Seattle.

Dua Lipa last performed arena shows in Australia in 2022 and 2018 and first played pub shows in 2016 performing at Northcote Social Club in Melbourne in 14 July 2016.

DUA LIPA – RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 DATES – JUST ADDED:

Thu Mar 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Wed Apr 2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND TICKETS:

The artist presale begins Thursday, September 19 at 12pm local time at dualipa.com.

The general onsale begins Friday, September 20 at 1pm local time at dualipa.com.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

