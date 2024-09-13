 Dua Lipa Adds Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland To Radical Optimism Tour - Noise11.com
Dua Lipa Press Photo - Tyrone Lebon supplied by Live Nation

Dua Lipa Press Photo - Tyrone Lebon supplied by Live Nation

Dua Lipa Adds Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland To Radical Optimism Tour

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2024

in News

Dua Lipa has expanded her ‘Radical Optimism’ tour to include Australia and New Zealand with shows for Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland added.

Dua Lipa will perform over 40 shows worldwide on the tour which begins in Singapore on 5 November 2024 and keeps Dua Lipa out live for a year currently going through until 16 October 2025 in Seattle.

Dua Lipa last performed arena shows in Australia in 2022 and 2018 and first played pub shows in 2016 performing at Northcote Social Club in Melbourne in 14 July 2016.

DUA LIPA – RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 DATES – JUST ADDED:
Thu Mar 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Wed Apr 2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND TICKETS:

The artist presale begins Thursday, September 19 at 12pm local time at dualipa.com.

The general onsale begins Friday, September 20 at 1pm local time at dualipa.com.

