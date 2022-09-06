Duane McDonald Adds Surprise Jimmy Barnes One Electric Day Event On Cockatoo Island - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald has announced a brand new, one off One Electric Day event in Sydney with Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Southern Sons.

The new event at Sydney’s Cockatoo Island in the heart of Sydney Harbour, is an additional One Electric Day separate to the upcoming dates with Suzi Quatro.

https://www.oneelectricday.com.au

Tickets for One Electric Day go on sale to the general public at 10am AEST Friday 9th September through Ticketmaster. All ticketholders receive a return chartered ferry from King Street Wharf to and from the event.

Sunday 30th October 2022 | Gates 12.30pm

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

