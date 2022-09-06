 Duane McDonald Adds Surprise Jimmy Barnes One Electric Day Event On Cockatoo Island - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman

Duane McDonald Adds Surprise Jimmy Barnes One Electric Day Event On Cockatoo Island

by Paul Cashmere on September 6, 2022

in News

Duane McDonald has announced a brand new, one off One Electric Day event in Sydney with Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Southern Sons.

The new event at Sydney’s Cockatoo Island in the heart of Sydney Harbour, is an additional One Electric Day separate to the upcoming dates with Suzi Quatro.

https://www.oneelectricday.com.au

Tickets for One Electric Day go on sale to the general public at 10am AEST Friday 9th September through Ticketmaster. All ticketholders receive a return chartered ferry from King Street Wharf to and from the event.

Sunday 30th October 2022 | Gates 12.30pm
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Church Perform First Show Of Australian Tour In Perth

The Church ‘The Slings and Arrows of Outrageous Fortune’ tour of Australia kicked off in Perth this week with Steve Kilbey keeping his promise and resurrecting ‘The Unguarded Moment’ for the Australian audience.

4 days ago
Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Church Premiere ‘The Hypnogogue’

The Church will have a new album in 2023. ‘The Hynogogue’ the album will be out around March or April 2023 but the title track is here now.

5 days ago
The Butterfly Effect 2022
The Butterfly Effect Drop New Song ‘Unbroken’

There is a new song for The Butterfly Effect. Check out ‘Unbroken’.

5 days ago
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams and The Bluesfest 2023 Announcement

Bluesfest 2023 will return with its first full international and local line-up since 2019 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams just a few news on the list.

5 days ago
2022 APRA AMCOS Art Music Awards Winners

The APRA AMCOS 2022 Art Music Awards have been held in Melbourne.

6 days ago
LA Mood Dave Mudie
Dave Mudie Premieres New Song ‘Floaty’ Featuring His Father Don Mudie

Courtney Barnett drummer Dave Mudie has revealed his solo project LA Mood with a new song ‘Floaty’ featuring his father, Don Mudie of Axiom, The Groop fame.

6 days ago
Robbie James
GANGgajang’s Robbie James Premieres Solo Jazz Album ’24 Hours A Night’

GANGgajang guitarist Robbie James has a new album ’24 Hours A Night’ and the first track ‘Dreamed The Same As Me’ out for you now.

6 days ago