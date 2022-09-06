Duane McDonald Adds Surprise Jimmy Barnes One Electric Day Event On Cockatoo Island - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald has announced a brand new, one off One Electric Day event in Sydney with Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Southern Sons.
The new event at Sydney’s Cockatoo Island in the heart of Sydney Harbour, is an additional One Electric Day separate to the upcoming dates with Suzi Quatro.
https://www.oneelectricday.com.au
Tickets for One Electric Day go on sale to the general public at 10am AEST Friday 9th September through Ticketmaster. All ticketholders receive a return chartered ferry from King Street Wharf to and from the event.
Sunday 30th October 2022 | Gates 12.30pm
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook