 Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer Adds Second Bribie Island Show - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer Adds Second Bribie Island Show

by Paul Cashmere on September 9, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Duane McDonald’s 2023 season of Red Hot Summer has registered a sell-out Sandstone Point Hotel show at Bribie Island with a second shows now on sale for 30 April.

Red Hot Summer 2023 features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.

The show in Mannum, South Australia has also been declared a sell-out.

Red Hot Summer 2023 kicks off in Mornington. Victoria on 14 January, 2023.

The 2022 season still has four shows to go in October in Yarra Valley, Caversham, Baulkham Hills and Kiama. Those shows feature Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living end, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi with Chocolate Starfish on the Yarra Valley show and Boom Crash Opera on the others.

Duane’s One Electric Day shows will Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish start 5 November at Victor Harbor.

There is also the one-off event for Sydney’s Cockatoo Island featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Southern Sons on 30 October.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Judith Durham Memorial
The Seekers ‘Carry Me’ Tops iTunes Chart

In a fitting tribute to the legendary Judith Durham, ‘Carry Me’, the new and final song for The Seekers, has reached number one on Australia’s iTunes chart.

1 day ago
Brian Johnson, AC/DC 2010 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
The Brian Johnson Autobiography Will Finally Arrive In October

Brian Johnson will release his autobiography in October.

2 days ago
Keith Potger, Fred Pilcher and Gary Luck - Lightfeet
The Seekers’ Keith Potger Latest Project Lightfeet Honors Gordon Lightfoot

The Seekers’ co-founder Keith Potger is using his time to honor Canadian songwriting legend Gordon Lightfoot with a tribute band called Lightfeet.

2 days ago
Judith Durham Memorial
The Seekers Release Final Song ‘Carry Me’ To Honour Judith Durham

The Seekers have paid a tribute to their late lead singer Judith Durham with the release of a new song ‘Carry Me’ making it a final musical statement from the band.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Duane McDonald Adds Surprise Jimmy Barnes One Electric Day Event On Cockatoo Island

Duane McDonald has announced a brand new, one off One Electric Day event in Sydney with Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Southern Sons.

3 days ago
Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Church Perform First Show Of Australian Tour In Perth

The Church ‘The Slings and Arrows of Outrageous Fortune’ tour of Australia kicked off in Perth this week with Steve Kilbey keeping his promise and resurrecting ‘The Unguarded Moment’ for the Australian audience.

7 days ago
Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Church Premiere ‘The Hypnogogue’

The Church will have a new album in 2023. ‘The Hynogogue’ the album will be out around March or April 2023 but the title track is here now.

September 1, 2022