 Ed Sheeran Buys A London Office Block - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Buys A London Office Block

by Music-News.com on November 25, 2024

Ed Sheeran has bought a London office block. Ed splashed £8.25million ($10.4 million) on the prime real estate in the heart of London’s Soho.

According to The Sun, a description of the refurbished office space which can accommodate up to 50 desks, has “a refined design with great natural light across an open-plan arrangement with fitted kitchenette and breakfast bar, bespoke glass phone booths and meeting rooms, all finished to an exquisite quality”.

Ed Sheeran has added the office block to his ever-expanding property portfolio.

Ed’s investments include several others around London where he owns at least 27 properties, including a large house in Notting Hill, and houses in other sought-after areas such as Holland Park and Covent Garden.

Sheeran’s investments are held under private companies and don’t include the large estate in Suffolk where he lives with his wife Cherry and their two daughters.

Known as ‘Sheeranville’ by locals, the estate includes – as well as the main house – a 16th century farmhouse, a pub, a recording studio, a chapel, a football oval, an outdoor kitchen and a pond.

Sheeran’s business investments are not just UK-based. Ed Sheeran also has a large villa in Italy, which comes with its own vineyards.

