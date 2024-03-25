 Erica Tucceri To Lead Melbourne International Jazz Festival Take Note Program - Noise11.com
Melbourne based world renowned flutist Erica Tucceri has been named as the Take Note project leader for 2024.

Erica integrates concert flute, piccolo, alto flute, bass flute, wooden flutes and electronics into her performances. As Take Note leader, she will manager a $5000 cash busary to support the development of new work to premiere at the 2024 Melbourne International Jazz Festival later this year.

“I am so honoured to be named the next Take Note leader. This award presents an incredible opportunity for career development and cross-generational mentorship, both for me, and as a contribution towards the next generation of musicians,” says Erica of her new role.

“I have been very lucky to work as a collaborator with many fabulous artists. As I step into the next phase of my career as a solo artist, this award will enable me to write, develop, rehearse and present my first large-scale work under my own name. Joining the Take Note ranks, I am excited to be following in the footsteps of some of my most talented peers and hope to keep building on this powerful initiative to help cultivate a supportive and inclusive music community into the future.”

“We are incredibly excited to announce Erica Tucceri as our Take Note program leader for 2024. Erica is a genuine force in the Melbourne music scene and her contributions across so many excellent projects at home and abroad are extraordinary,” says CEO and Program Director of Melbourne International Jazz Festival, Hadley Agrez.

“I look forward to seeing Erica performing her new work at our festival in October and furthering her artistic development as an ensemble leader through this initiative, which will also see her inspire the next generation of aspiring musicians through workshops in high schools across the state.”

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival is on 18 to 27 October 2024.

