Extreme Close The Six Cycle With Final Video Here's To The Losers - Noise11.com

Extreme have marked the completion of their ambitious visual cycle for their 2023 album Six with the release of the twelfth and final clip, Here’s To The Losers. The project began with the intention of giving every track on the album its own visual identity, and the band have now delivered on that commitment with a final release timed to coincide with the Thanksgiving week in the United States. The new video acts as a gift of appreciation to fans, who have supported the Boston band since their emergence in the late 1980s.

Here’s To The Losers brings with it a message dedicated to anyone who has stumbled yet continued to move forward. The clip includes personal nods to the high schools each band member attended, reinforcing the song’s theme of perseverance. The chorus, with lines including “Get up, you’re not the only, Get up, you’re one of the many,” forms a rallying cry that reflects the sentiment that shaped the track. Lead vocalist Gary Cherone said the song is as close to an anthem as the band have ever created, and noted that placing it last on the album felt appropriate.

Extreme’s latest record found the band performing with renewed intensity, re-engaging a global audience who reconnected strongly with the four-piece on recent tours across the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, India, Japan, and Australia. The album also reinforced the reputation of guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, whose technical command and distinctive melodic approach have shaped the group’s sound for more than three decades.

Nuno’s profile rose even further following his performance at Ozzy Osbourne’s Back To The Beginning farewell concert. His feature on a powerful interpretation of the Black Sabbath classic Changes alongside YUNGBLUD, Frank Bello and Adam Wakeman earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance. That achievement led to Nuno taking on the role of music director and guitarist for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. His appearance included a tribute to Osbourne performed with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and YUNGBLUD, reinforcing his reputation as one of rock’s defining guitarists.

Six arrived on 9 June 2023, marking Extreme’s first studio album since 2008’s Saudades De Rock. The release followed a fifteen year gap during which the band toured periodically yet held off recording a full-length follow-up. The lead-up to the album launch began on 1 March 2023 with the release of the first single Rise. The track’s video reached one million views in its first week as fans reacted to Nuno’s extended solo, which quickly became the subject of widespread analysis among guitar enthusiasts.

The album rollout continued with a double A-side single featuring #Rebel and Banshee, supported by two additional videos. A fourth preview track, Other Side Of The Rainbow, was released on 31 May. The band’s return brought renewed attention, and Nuno appeared on the covers of major international guitar magazines during the release period. The album’s cover features a gorilla figure named Pakenuga, a composite taken from the first two letters of each member’s name, Pat, Kevin, Nuno and Gary.

Six Tracklisting

Rise

#Rebel

Banshee

Other Side Of The Rainbow

Small Town Beautiful

The Mask

Thicker Than Blood

Save Me

Hurricane

X Out

Beautiful Girls

Here’s To The Losers

