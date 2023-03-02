Extreme To Release First Album In 15 Years - Noise11.com

Extreme have their first album since ‘Saudades de Rock’ in 2008 coming on June 9. The sixth Extreme album is called ‘Six’. The first single is ‘Rise’.

The Extreme line-up is Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums). Gary was also a short-lived singer for Van Halen after Sammy Hagar left the band. Van Halen’s only ever Australian tour was with Gary although they did return for a one-off show with David Lee Roth at Stonefest in Sydney in 2013.

As you can hear on the single ‘Rise’, this is Extreme at their extreme. “Musically, it’s aggressive,” says Gary about album opener “RISE.” “Lyrically, it’s a cautionary tale on the rise and fall of fame. You get seduced into it. Once you’re on top, they’ll rip you apart and tear you down. That’s the nature of the beast.”

“When Eddie Van Halen passed, it really hit me,” shares Nuno. “I’m not going to be the one who will take the throne, but I felt some responsibility to keep guitar playing alive. So, you hear a lot of fire on the record.”

“With EXTREME, there’s always a lot of passion and a little piss and vinegar,” says Gary. “We’re not in competition with anybody else, but we strive to outdo ourselves. There are some moments on this album where we did. We’ve managed to stay together after all these years. We feel like we have something to prove when we get on stage or in the studio. Because of that, I believe some of these songs are among the best we’ve written.”

“Whatever you think an EXTREME album is after two or even three songs, it’s not,” states Nuno. “That goes for every record we’ve ever done. True EXTREME fans know to ‘expect the unexpected.’ I feel like we need a good old school rock album. SIX is definitely modern, but you can put on headphones and go on a journey from top-to-bottom. It’s like ‘EXTREME 2.0’.”

Extreme biggest hit worldwide was ‘More Than Words’ in 1991. The song reached no 1 in the USA and no 2 in the UK and Australia.

IX will be released on June 9 on the following formats:

CD Digipak /Black 2LP (180g, Gatefold) / Ltd. Transparent Red 2LP (180g, Gatefold) / Ltd. Marbled Red & Black 2LP (180g, Gatefold)

Tracklisting:

1. Rise

2. #Rebel

3. Banshee

4. Other Side Of The Rainbow

5. Small Town Beautiful

6. The Mask

7. Thicker Than Blood

8. Save Me

9. Hurricane

10. X Out

11. Beautiful Girls

12. Here’s To The Losers

