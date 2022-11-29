 Five More Acts Added To Tent Pole - Noise11.com
Five More Acts Added To Tent Pole

by Paul Cashmere on November 30, 2022

in News

Another five acts have been added to Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree in Geelong in March.

Charley Crockett, Black Lips, Mod Con, The Prize and Sirens will join the festival at Mt Duneed.

Pavement, Spiderbait and Magic Dirt were previously announced for the inaugural event for A Day On The Green.

For Pavement fans, this will be their last show in Australia on this tour.

Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree is on 4 March at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong.

