Foo Fighters Premiere 10 Minute Epic 'The Teacher' - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters have released yet another preview of the upcoming ‘But Here We Are’ album with the 10 minute epic ‘The Teacher.
On 21 May Foo Fighters announced their new drummer is Josh Freeze. Freese replaces Taylor Hawkins, who died at age 50 on 22 March 2022.
But Here We Are is out Friday June 2, 2023.
Tracklisting
01 Rescued
02 Under You
03 Hearing Voices
04 But Here We Are
05 The Glass
06 Nothing at All
07 Show Me How
08 Beyond Me
09 The Teacher
10 Rest
