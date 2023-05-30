Foo Fighters Premiere 10 Minute Epic 'The Teacher' - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters have released yet another preview of the upcoming ‘But Here We Are’ album with the 10 minute epic ‘The Teacher.

The songs already reviewed from ‘But Here We Are’ are:

Rescued

Under You

Show Me How

On 21 May Foo Fighters announced their new drummer is Josh Freeze. Freese replaces Taylor Hawkins, who died at age 50 on 22 March 2022.

But Here We Are is out Friday June 2, 2023.

Tracklisting

01 Rescued

02 Under You

03 Hearing Voices

04 But Here We Are

05 The Glass

06 Nothing at All

07 Show Me How

08 Beyond Me

09 The Teacher

10 Rest

