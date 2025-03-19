Frank Ferrer Quits Guns N Roses After 19 Years - Noise11.com

Guns N’ Roses drummer Frank Ferrer has left the band after nearly 20 years.

His departure brings to an end to his journey as the group’s longest-tenured drummer.

Guns N’ Roses announced Ferrer’s “amicable” departure in a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

“Guns N’ Roses announce the amicable exit of Frank Ferrer,” the statement read. “The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.”

The statement continued: “Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.”

Ferrer’s last show with the band took place on 5 November 2023 in Mexico.

The band’s current lineup includes founding members Rose, Slash and McKagan plus Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus and Melissa Reese.

Ferrer first joined the group as a replacement for Bryan Brain Mantia, and was behind the kit on tours like the reunion Not in This Lifetime… Tour, which ran from 2016 to 2019.

In a recent interview with My Global Mind, he shared that the night before gigs, he tries to be in bed by 9 pm and abstains from alcohol on the road.

