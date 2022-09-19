Frank Zappa’s Valley Girl Gets Its First Ever Video - Noise11.com

Frank Zappa ‘Valley Girl’ has turned 40 and after all these years now has its first ever music video.

‘Valley Girl’ featured Frank’s (at the time) 14 year old daughter Moon Unit on vocals as the Valley Girl.

‘Valley Girl’ first appeared on Frank Zappa’s ‘Ship Arriving To Late To Save A Drowning Witch’ released 3 May 1982. The ‘Valspeak’ was compiled by Moon Unit for the song from phrases she heard at parties and at The Galleria, the shopping mall hang of Sherman Oaks.

Frank once said, “People think ‘Valley Girl’ is a happy kind of song, but it isn’t. I’ve always hated the Valley. It’s a most depressing place…. It just goes to show that the American public loves to celebrate the infantile.”

‘Valley Girl’ was Frank Zappa’s only song to enter the Top 40 in the USA, peaking at no 32 in 1982. The ‘Ship Arriving To Late To Save A Drowning Witch’ album peaked at no 23 in the USA.

