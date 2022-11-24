 Frente Postpone 30th Anniversary Show Due To Covid - Noise11.com
Frente Postpone 30th Anniversary Show Due To Covid

by Paul Cashmere on November 24, 2022

in News

Angie Hart of Frente is the latest Covid casualty forcing the band’s 30th anniversary show in Melbourne for tonight (24 November, 2022) to be postponed.

The new date for Frente ‘Marvin The Album’ anniversary show is now 16 February 2023.

In a statement Frente said,

Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID 19 today. As a result, the Always Live Marvin the Album Brunswick Ballroom show has had to be postponed to Thursday 16th February 2023. Simon, myself, and the band are deeply disappointed to have to reschedule and are saddened to think of all of you that travelled interstate and beyond to attend the show. We sincerely hope that you can make it to the new date. All existing tickets will remain valid for the new show date. If you are no longer able to attend, the option for a refund will be available from Thursday 24th November until Thursday 8th December. Please contact your ticket provider to assist.

Your beautiful posts and photos during the lead-up to the event have been the most joyous thing. Thank you for all of the love. Please take care of one another.

