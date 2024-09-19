Gwen Stefani Announces First Album In Seven Years - Noise11.com

Gwen Stefani has shared details of her new album – which is her first in seven years.

Stefani will unleash her fifth solo album, titled Bouquet, in November.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Hollaback Girl singer shared the artwork for her new record – which showed her holding a single white rose while reclining on a bed wearing a tweed suit and a cowboy hat.

She wrote in an accompanying Instagram caption, “My fifth studio album, Bouquet, will be in full bloom on November 15th. Pre-order Bouquet available NOW exclusively on my online store, including a limited edition sky blue vinyl.”

She added, “The first single, Somebody Else’s, will be available everywhere starting TOMORROW at 9pm PST / Friday at 12am EST.”

The star also shared the track listing of the album, with song titles including Empty Vase, Marigolds, Late To Bloom, and Reminders.

The album also includes the track Purple Irises – which is a duet between Gwen and her country singer husband, Blake Shelton.

Stefani burst onto the music scene in the 1990s as a member of the punk band No Doubt.

She went on to release her debut solo album, titled Love Angel Music Baby in 2004 – while her most recent album was the 2017 festive offering, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

