Hoodoo Gurus Reveal Three Brazil Dates To An Already Busy 2023 - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus will head to South America for three shows in April 2023.

Hoodoo Gurus will play Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre and Rio De Janeiro on 12, 13 and 14 April. The US dates slip in after the By The C shows in Australia and immediately before the Hoodoo Gurus tour stating 25 April in New Orleans.

In a socials post the band posted, “First, the bad news – we can only announce three shows at the moment. The good news is that we hope to announce a few more shows soon!”

The good new for Australia is we get then too. The By The C shows are 29 January in Wollongong and 4 February in Torquay. Victoria will also be treated to the Live In The Vines show at Rochford Winery on 11 February.

