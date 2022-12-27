 Hoodoo Gurus Reveal Three Brazil Dates To An Already Busy 2023 - Noise11.com
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman

Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus Reveal Three Brazil Dates To An Already Busy 2023

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2022

in News

Hoodoo Gurus will head to South America for three shows in April 2023.

Hoodoo Gurus will play Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre and Rio De Janeiro on 12, 13 and 14 April. The US dates slip in after the By The C shows in Australia and immediately before the Hoodoo Gurus tour stating 25 April in New Orleans.

In a socials post the band posted, “First, the bad news – we can only announce three shows at the moment. The good news is that we hope to announce a few more shows soon!”

The good new for Australia is we get then too. The By The C shows are 29 January in Wollongong and 4 February in Torquay. Victoria will also be treated to the Live In The Vines show at Rochford Winery on 11 February.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Lee Roth, Van Halen, Stone Music Festival, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Lee Roth Releases Yet Another Re-Recording Of A Van Halen Song

In 2022 David Lee Roth has been working his way through the Van Halen catalogue, knocking out solo versions of some Van Halen classics. The latest is ‘Everybody Wants Some’.

1 day ago
Tiffany
Tiffany Is Working On Autobiography

Tiffany is working on her autobiography sharing her "struggle" in the music industry.

2 days ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton On The Inspiration Behind Christmas Movie

Dolly Parton has opened up about the inspiration behind one of the songs in her TV special Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.

2 days ago
Kate Bush
Kate Bush Supports Striking Nurses

Kate Bush backed Britain's striking nurses and recalled her sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II in a poignant Christmas message on Wednesday.

6 days ago
Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Nico McBrain Of Iron Maiden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer in 2020.

6 days ago
Kim Wilde, Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman, Image, Photo
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler Announce Divorce

British singer Kim Wilde has announced her divorce from husband Hal Fowler after more than 25 years of marriage.

6 days ago
Neal Schon, Photo, Ros O'Gorman, Image
Journey’s Neal Schon Issues Cease and Desist Again Jonathan Cain

Journey’s Neal Schon has filed a cease and desist against bandmate Jonathan Cain for performing at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago.

6 days ago