 Icehouse and The Psychedelic Furs Announce Australian Dates Together - Noise11.com
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.

Icehouse singer Iva Davies Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Icehouse and The Psychedelic Furs Announce Australian Dates Together

by Paul Cashmere on July 19, 2022

in News

Icehouse will perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in November and December with special guests The Psychedelic Furs.

The tour brings back memories of the 1981 Icehouse Australian tour when they invited Simple Minds to join them. It was Simple Minds first time in Australia.

The Psychedelic Furs were last in Australia in 2006. Prior to that tour they were in Australia in 1983.

The Psychedelic Furs released seven albums between 1980 and 1991 before going on hiatus. It wasn’t until 2020 when an eighth album ‘Made of Rain’ surfaced.

While Icehouse has been reactivated for the past 15 years there hasn’t been a new album since ‘Big Wheel’ (1993) and ‘The Berlin Tapes’ (1995). ‘The Berlin Tapes’ featured a cover of The Psychedelic Furs ‘Sister Europe’.

Icehouse dates:

19 November, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
with The Psychedelic Furs, Mark Seymour & The Undertow, Motor Ace and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

29 November, Brisbane, Riverstage
with The Psychedelic Furs and Alice Skye

12 December, Sydney, Sydney Opera House Forecourt
With The Psychedelic Furs, Mark Seymour & The Undertown, William Barton and Karen Lee Andrews

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

UB40
UB40 Releases Commonwealth Games Anthem

UB40 have released the official anthem of the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

1 day ago
Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Debuts On UK Chart

The Stranger Things effect sees its latest success as Metallica’s Master Of Puppets makes its UK Top 40 debut – 37 years after the track’s original release (22). The rock group, comprising James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, have seen the song vault up the chart thanks to its inclusion in the latest series of the Netflix show.

2 days ago
Paul McCartney Get Back DVD
Richard Lester’s Paul McCartney ‘Get Back’ Doco Is Coming To DVD/Bluray

Richard Lester’s 1991 documentary of the 1989/1990 Paul McCartney ‘Get Back’ tour will be re-released on DVD and Bluray in August.

4 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Especially For You To Be Reissued for Final Neighbours Episode

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are re-releasing ‘Especially for You’.

4 days ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Sets UK Dates For This Time Next Year

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have been announced as the first headliner for the 10th anniversary edition of BST Hyde Park.

4 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Is Keen To Repeat The ABBA Avatar Idea

Sir Mick Jagger says avatar shows like ABBA's offer up endless opportunities for veteran acts.

4 days ago
Kate Bush
Kate Bush Sends Email To Australian Choir

Kate Bush has sent an email to an Australian choir heaping praise on their cover of her iconic 1985 hit 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)'.

4 days ago