Icehouse and The Psychedelic Furs Announce Australian Dates Together - Noise11.com

Icehouse will perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in November and December with special guests The Psychedelic Furs.
The tour brings back memories of the 1981 Icehouse Australian tour when they invited Simple Minds to join them. It was Simple Minds first time in Australia.
The Psychedelic Furs were last in Australia in 2006. Prior to that tour they were in Australia in 1983.
The Psychedelic Furs released seven albums between 1980 and 1991 before going on hiatus. It wasn’t until 2020 when an eighth album ‘Made of Rain’ surfaced.
While Icehouse has been reactivated for the past 15 years there hasn’t been a new album since ‘Big Wheel’ (1993) and ‘The Berlin Tapes’ (1995). ‘The Berlin Tapes’ featured a cover of The Psychedelic Furs ‘Sister Europe’.
Icehouse dates:
19 November, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
with The Psychedelic Furs, Mark Seymour & The Undertow, Motor Ace and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
29 November, Brisbane, Riverstage
with The Psychedelic Furs and Alice Skye
12 December, Sydney, Sydney Opera House Forecourt
With The Psychedelic Furs, Mark Seymour & The Undertown, William Barton and Karen Lee Andrews
