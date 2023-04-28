 Iron Maiden Trooper Beer Turns 10 With Special Anniversary Brew - Noise11.com
Trooper beer and Bruce Dickinson

Iron Maiden Trooper Beer Turns 10 With Special Anniversary Brew

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2023

in News

Trooper brew, the Iron Maiden branded beer, will turn 10 on 9 May 2023.

Trooper beer was created by Robinsons Brewery in the UK by head brewer Martyn Weeks and with Bruce Dickinson or Iron Maiden.

Martin says, “Trooper X is packed full of roasted malt flavours which perfectly balance the complex and delicious aromas. This is the ultimate super smooth sharing beer which, if you can resist drinking straight away, will mature in the bottle and get even better with age. “

35 million pints of the beer have been sold since its first release. A new beer, ABV Trooper X Imperial Stout will be released to mark the 10th anniversary. The 10% alcohol beer can be purchased online at IronMaiden.com and Drinks Aisle from 9th May.

Iron Maiden beer was launched in 2013 with a 4.7% ABV Premium Ale. Editions over the years include the Trouper 6666 ESB, Fear of the Dark stout and the annual Day of the Dead special edition beer.

Bruce Dickinson says: “I’m immensely proud that Trooper has reached this milestone. To get to 10 years is a brilliant achievement, and I’m having a great time working with Robinsons and our partners around the world coming up with some fantastic beers! Thanks to our fans, Trooper has become a permanent feature with beer lovers around the world, and it’s still growing.
“We are delighted to add ‘Trooper X’ to the roster and there’ll be more beers to come as our Trooper family continues to expand and provide new beers and choices to our fans everywhere.”

160508Ed Force One06 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One07 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One11 PhotoRosOGorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

