J.D. Souther Dies At Age 78 - Noise11.com

American singer songwriter John David ‘J.D.’ Souther has died at the age of 78.

J.D. Souther had a Top 10 hit in the USA and Top 20 in Australia with ‘You’re Only Lonely’ in 1979.

J.D. was a regularly co-writer with Eagles and co-wrote their classics ‘Best of My Love’, ‘New Kid In Town’ and ‘Heartache Tonight’ as well as ‘Victim of Love’ off ‘Hotel California’ and ‘How Long’ off ‘Long Road Out of Eden’.

J.D. co-wrote and duetted with James Taylor on the 1981 Taylor hit ‘Her Town Too’.

Souther wrote ‘Run Like a Thief’ on Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Home Plate’ album (1975). He also wrote ‘Faithless Love’ and ‘White Rhythm and Blues’ for Linda Ronstadt.

For Don Henley he co-wrote ‘The Heart of the Matter’.

Souther was due to start this tour in Phoenix on 24 September. He died at his home in New Mexico.

Souther’s friend songwriter Stephen Bishop posted:

I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of my friend JD Souther. JD and I shared many memories, but one that stands out is when we wrote a song together called “For Love” back in the 1980s. Though we never finished the song, we did a demo, and I’ll forever cherish that collaboration. JD was a remarkable talent, and his contributions to music are immeasurable. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, my friend.

