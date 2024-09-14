Jane's Addiction Apologise for On Stage Brawl - Noise11.com

Jane’s Addiction have apologised to fans and cancelled their upcoming gig following an incident in which lead singer Perry Farrell punched guitarist Dave Navarro during a concert in Boston on Friday night.

The band announced the decision to their fans on Instagram.

“We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night,” read the note. “As a result, we will be cancelling tomorrow night’s show at Bridgeport.”

They also announced that concertgoers would receive a full refund, before signing off, “Thank you, Jane’s Addiction.”

The post comes after Farrell’s wife took to social media to explain why he attacked his lead guitarist, claiming the frontman was upset by being “drowned out” by his bandmates playing too loudly.

Etty Lau shared her husband’s side of the story after he was slammed for punching Navarro on stage.

“Rather than speculating, I thought to post a first-person account of what happened,” she wrote.

Lau said Farrell has been struggling with “tinnitus and a sore throat every night” that has affected his voice, and he “felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band”.

She added that there had been “tension and animosity between the band members”, but this was not always a bad thing as it was also “the magic that made the band so dynamic”.

music-news.com

