 Jane's Addiction Apologise for On Stage Brawl - Noise11.com
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson

Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Jane’s Addiction Apologise for On Stage Brawl

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2024

in News

Jane’s Addiction have apologised to fans and cancelled their upcoming gig following an incident in which lead singer Perry Farrell punched guitarist Dave Navarro during a concert in Boston on Friday night.

The band announced the decision to their fans on Instagram.

“We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night,” read the note. “As a result, we will be cancelling tomorrow night’s show at Bridgeport.”

They also announced that concertgoers would receive a full refund, before signing off, “Thank you, Jane’s Addiction.”

The post comes after Farrell’s wife took to social media to explain why he attacked his lead guitarist, claiming the frontman was upset by being “drowned out” by his bandmates playing too loudly.

Etty Lau shared her husband’s side of the story after he was slammed for punching Navarro on stage.

“Rather than speculating, I thought to post a first-person account of what happened,” she wrote.

Lau said Farrell has been struggling with “tinnitus and a sore throat every night” that has affected his voice, and he “felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band”.

She added that there had been “tension and animosity between the band members”, but this was not always a bad thing as it was also “the magic that made the band so dynamic”.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Cure frontman Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016.
The Cure Tease First Album in 16 Years ‘Songs of a Lost World’

The Cure have confirmed their first album in 16 years ‘Songs of a Lost World’ is coming on November 1, 2024.

1 day ago
June Lockhart and Bill Mumy in Lost In Space
Bill Mumy To Release New Solo Album ‘Wonder World’

Lost In Space’s Will Robinson, actor, singer and songwriter Bill Mumy, will release a solo album ‘Wonder World’ soon.

2 days ago
Tears For Fears photo by Chapman Baehler
Tears For Fears To Release Live Album, Movie and Announce Cinema Screenings

Tears For Fears will release their first ever live album ‘Songs for a Nervous Planet’ 25 October. The album will include four new studio songs and the movie ‘Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film’ will premiere on 1100 cinema screens worldwide on 24 and 26 October.

2 days ago
Stephen Cummings with The Sports at the Memo Music Hall in St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stephen Cummings Turns 70

It’s a big day for Steve’s with not only Steve Kilbey turning 70 on 13 September, so is Stephen Cummings.

3 days ago
Cameron Crowe and Tom Petty
Tom Petty’s Long Lost 1983 ‘Heartbreakers Beach Party’ Movie To Screen In Cinemas

Tom Petty’s long lost movie ‘Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party’ will screen in cinemas worldwide on 17 and 20 October, marking what would have been Tom’s 74th birthday.

3 days ago
Soft Cell supplied Destroy All Lines
Soft Cell To Tour Australia For The First Time

Marc Almond and Dave Ball will bring Soft Cell to Australian stages for the first time ever in 2025.

5 days ago
Herbie Flowers Facebook profile photo
R.I.P. Legendary Bass Player Herbie Flowers At Age 86

English bass player Herbie Flowers has died at the age of 86. Flowers played with rock icons on some of the greatest albums of all-time.

6 days ago