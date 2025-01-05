Jane’s Addiction Members Minus Perry Farrell Working on New Music - Noise11.com

Three members of Jane’s Addiction, bass player Eric Avery, drummer Stephen Perkins and guitarist Dave Navarro, are working on new music together but have not revealed exactly what the project is all about.

Eric Avery posted to Instagram that he, Perkins and Navarro were laying down tracks. Eric wrote, “Writing some more new lines to some of Stephens drumming. Look forward to getting some Mr Navarro on them. 2025! @stephenperkinsdrummer @davenavarro”

Jane’s Addiction came to a grinding halt back in September 2024 following a full-on brawl between Farrell and Navarro that ended the American tour and most likely the band. The end came just as the band released a new song ‘True Love’.

Farrell has since been undergoing medical evaluation because of the breakdown.

How the Avery, Navarro, Perkins project will proceed or its purpose is unknown at this stage.

