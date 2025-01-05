 Jane’s Addiction Members Minus Perry Farrell Working on New Music - Noise11.com
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson

Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Jane’s Addiction Members Minus Perry Farrell Working on New Music

by Paul Cashmere on January 5, 2025

in News

Three members of Jane’s Addiction, bass player Eric Avery, drummer Stephen Perkins and guitarist Dave Navarro, are working on new music together but have not revealed exactly what the project is all about.

Eric Avery posted to Instagram that he, Perkins and Navarro were laying down tracks. Eric wrote, “Writing some more new lines to some of Stephens drumming. Look forward to getting some Mr Navarro on them. 2025! @stephenperkinsdrummer @davenavarro”

Jane’s Addiction came to a grinding halt back in September 2024 following a full-on brawl between Farrell and Navarro that ended the American tour and most likely the band. The end came just as the band released a new song ‘True Love’.

Farrell has since been undergoing medical evaluation because of the breakdown.

How the Avery, Navarro, Perkins project will proceed or its purpose is unknown at this stage.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Receives Key To City of Melbourne and Slaps Down The ABC

Robbie Williams has taken a swipe at the Australian Broadcasting Commission (ABC) at the event at Federal Square in Melbourne where he was awarded the Key to the City of Melbourne.

2 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs Branded A Monster In New Documentary

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been branded "a monster" in an explosive new TV documentary.

3 days ago
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Federation Square Melbourne Q&A 5pm 2 January Information

Robbie Williams fans planning to head to Federation Square in Melbourne this afternoon are advised to plan ahead.

4 days ago
Fatboy Slim photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Mother of Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) Died on Christmas Day

Fatboy Slim's mother passed away on Christmas Day, his son Woody Cook has confirmed.

December 28, 2024
Pete Doherty, music news, noise11.com, The Libertines
Babyshambles To Reactivate In 2025

Pete Doherty has revealed plans for a Babyshambles tour in 2025.

December 27, 2024
Casey Chaos of Amen Facebook profile pic
Amen’s Casey Chaos Dead at 59

Casey Chaos (real name Karim Chmielinski) of Amen has died at the age of 59.

December 23, 2024
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams To Perform For Sydney New Years Eve Show

Robbie Williams has returned to Australia for a performance at the ABC’s New Years Eye show from Sydney.

December 23, 2024