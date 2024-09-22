 Perry Farrell Seeks Medical Treatment After On-Stage Meltdown - Noise11.com
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson

Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Perry Farrell Seeks Medical Treatment After On-Stage Meltdown

by Music-News.com on September 23, 2024

in News

Perry Farrell’s wife has revealed the Jane’s Addiction frontman has sought medical help after his onstage attack on bandmate Dave Navarro.

Etty Lau Farrell says her husband is seeing doctors in the wake of his outburst earlier this month during a concert in Boston, which led to the band cancelling the remainder of their Imminent Redemption tour.

“We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal,” Etty shared on Instagram. “Perry already has appointments with an otolaryngologist and a neurologist.”

Etty added, “If you know and love Perry well, you know there’s no need for me to address the other false narratives. Our souls know.”

In addressing the confrontation with Navarro, Etty said, “We are equally astonished at Perry’s physical outburst as you are – but you must know that Perry must have been pushed to his absolute limit.. to that end we apologise.”

Etty expressed her gratitude for the support they have received from people checking in on the couple and asking about their wellbeing.

She also hinted at a return to music in the future for Farrell, adding, “He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry – unbridled.”

Jane’s Addiction first got together in 1985. The band’s first run lasted until 1991 when they split, with singer Farrell claiming 62.5 per cent of the band’s royalties.

music-news.com

