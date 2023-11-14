Jay Weinberg Shocked At Sudden Sacking From Slipknot - Noise11.com

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg felt “heartbroken and blindsided” after being told he was no longer part of the band.

The musician – who is the son of Bruce Springsteen’s drummer Max Weinberg and has performed with The E Street Band – has played with Slipknot since 2014 after taking over from former member Joey Jordison, but his exit was confirmed last week and now Jay has admitted he had no idea he was going to be axed from the line-up.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after.

“However, I’ve been overwhelmed by – and truly grateful for – the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home.”

Jay insists he is going to continue playing the drums despite his “sadness” over being given the boot from Slipknot.

He added: “This is not the ending to the journey I’d dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through – not by a long shot. But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express.

“I love playing the drums. I’ll always love playing the drums. I’ll always have a passion for music, art, and creative expression. Nothing will ever change that.”

The remaining members of Slipknot previously confirmed Jay’s departure in a statement, which read: “We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. “No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honoured Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.” The band vowed: “Slipknot is intent on evolving. “The band has decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

