Jennifer Lopez Files To Drop Affleck From Her Name - Noise11.com

Jennifer Lopez wants to drop her estranged husband’s surname.

JLo took Ben Affleck’s name when they got married two years ago and was legally known as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

It’s now been revealed that in the divorce petition that she filed on Tuesday, the 55-year-old has asked to have her maiden name restored after her divorce is granted. This will mean she’s once again known as Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

When the couple got married in July 2022, the JLo announced the news in her On the JLo newsletter, signing it off, “With Love, Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

In 2022, she was asked by Vogue if Ben would ever become Mr Lopez. In reply, she said, “No! It’s not traditional. It doesn’t have any romance to it. People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

Jennifer filed for divorce earlier this week, on the two-year anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding.

The move followed months of speculation the couple had split. In the paperwork, she marked their date of separation as 26 April.

Their marriage, which lasted two years, is Jennifer’s fourth marriage and Ben’s second.

