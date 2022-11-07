Jerry Cantrell Premieres ‘Prism of Love’ Video - Noise11.com

Jerry Cantrell has released a video for ‘Prism of Love’ from his 2021 solo album ‘Brighten’.

‘Brighten’ is the third solo album for the Alice In Chains guitarist. The last song on the album is a cover of Elton John’s ‘Goodbye’, a track from Elton’s ‘fourth album Madman Across The Water’ in 1971.

The last Alice In Chains album was ‘Rainer Fog’ in 2018.

