Jim Kerr Had No Idea Simple Minds Would Last Until His 60s - Noise11.com

When Simple Minds got their start in 1977, Jim Kerr was only 17. He says he had no idea then that he would be still doing it in his 60s.

Watch the new 2022 Noise11.com interview with Jim Kerr of Simple Minds

“I don’t think my parents were even in their 40s when we started,” Jim Kerr tells Noise11.com. “Maybe my mum was 42. The Rolling Stones were still young guys then. No, the idea of projecting that far into the future was absurd. We were very much living for the moment and we were very much loving the moment and that’s why those days are filled with memories”.

Simple Minds were still an unknown band when they first toured Australia as support to Icehouse. “It was like a student exchange,” Jim says. “We opened for Icehouse in Australia and a month earlier they were opening for us in the UK. By the time we got to Australia we knew the guys. At the time they were Australia’s big band so there was a lot of excitement. It was a great idea and a wonderful opportunity for us because on the back of that we got to play in Australia’s famous pub/hotel circuit and it laid the foundation for the loyal fanbase that we still have in Australia”.

Now in 2022 Simple Minds have just released their 19th album ‘Direction of the Heart’ through BMG.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

