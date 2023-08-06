Jimmy Barnes Performs Legends on the Lawn Show In Queensland - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes is back pumped and live with a headline performance for Legends on the Lawn in Queensland this weekend.
The shows will kick off the 2023/2024 season of shows for Jimmy with headline slot for By The C and Red Hot Summer on the way.
Jimmy’s setlist at Legend of the Lawn was:
Driving Wheels (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
No Second Prize (from Bodyswerve, 1984)
Cheap Wine (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)
Flesh and Blood (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)
Lay Down Your Guns (from Two Fires, 1990)
I’m Still on Your Side (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
I’d Die to Be With You Tonight (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)
That’s What You Do For Love
Choirgirl (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)
Love Is Enough (from Two Fires, 1990)
Resurrection Shuffle (from Double Happiness, 2005)
Real Wild Child (from The Barnestormers, The Barnestormers, 2023)
Shutting Down Our Town (from My Criminal Record, 2019)
Love and Hate (from Love and Fear, 1999)
Flame Trees (from Cold Chisel, Twentieth Century, 1984)
Ride the Night Away (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)
Seven Days (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, Cold Chisel, 1978)
Working Class Man (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)
Encore:
Good Times (The Easybeats cover)
Do or Die (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
Jimmy will headlines Series One of Red Hot Summer with The Living End, Birds of Tokyo , Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Mahalia Barnes and Sam + Sam.
SERIES ONE 2023/2024
Saturday 11th November 2023 SOLD OUT
Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA
Saturday 6th January 2024
Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW
Saturday 13th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Sounds By The River
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA
Saturday 27th January 2024
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW
Saturday 3rd February 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Saturday 10th February 2024
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC
Saturday 17th February 2024
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS
Jimmy will also perform on the By The C show 29 October in Cronulla and 2 December in Torquary.
Series Two of Red Hot Summer then kicks off 10 February in Mornington with Simple Minds, Icehouse, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl.
SERIES TWO 2024
Saturday, 10th February
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Saturday, 17th February
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an all-ages show
Tickets on sale Thursday, 3rd August at 10.00am AEST
Tickets are available at:
www.redhotsummertour.com.au
