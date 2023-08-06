Jimmy Barnes Performs Legends on the Lawn Show In Queensland - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes is back pumped and live with a headline performance for Legends on the Lawn in Queensland this weekend.

The shows will kick off the 2023/2024 season of shows for Jimmy with headline slot for By The C and Red Hot Summer on the way.

Jimmy’s setlist at Legend of the Lawn was:

Driving Wheels (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

No Second Prize (from Bodyswerve, 1984)

Cheap Wine (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)

Flesh and Blood (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)

Lay Down Your Guns (from Two Fires, 1990)

I’m Still on Your Side (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

I’d Die to Be With You Tonight (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

That’s What You Do For Love

Choirgirl (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)

Love Is Enough (from Two Fires, 1990)

Resurrection Shuffle (from Double Happiness, 2005)

Real Wild Child (from The Barnestormers, The Barnestormers, 2023)

Shutting Down Our Town (from My Criminal Record, 2019)

Love and Hate (from Love and Fear, 1999)

Flame Trees (from Cold Chisel, Twentieth Century, 1984)

Ride the Night Away (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Seven Days (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, Cold Chisel, 1978)

Working Class Man (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Encore:

Good Times (The Easybeats cover)

Do or Die (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Jimmy will headlines Series One of Red Hot Summer with The Living End, Birds of Tokyo , Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Mahalia Barnes and Sam + Sam.

SERIES ONE 2023/2024

Saturday 11th November 2023 SOLD OUT

Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 6th January 2024

Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 13th January 2024 SOLD OUT

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT

Sounds By The River

Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Saturday 27th January 2024

Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Saturday 3rd February 2024

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 10th February 2024

Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Saturday 17th February 2024

Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

Jimmy will also perform on the By The C show 29 October in Cronulla and 2 December in Torquary.

Series Two of Red Hot Summer then kicks off 10 February in Mornington with Simple Minds, Icehouse, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl.

SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February

Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an all-ages show

Tickets on sale Thursday, 3rd August at 10.00am AEST

Tickets are available at:

www.redhotsummertour.com.au

