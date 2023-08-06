 Jimmy Barnes Performs Legends on the Lawn Show In Queensland - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes performs at the Red Hot Summer Tour Mornington Racecourse on Saturday 23 January 2016.

Jimmy Barnes, Red Hot Summer Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Barnes Performs Legends on the Lawn Show In Queensland

by Paul Cashmere on August 6, 2023

in News

Jimmy Barnes is back pumped and live with a headline performance for Legends on the Lawn in Queensland this weekend.

The shows will kick off the 2023/2024 season of shows for Jimmy with headline slot for By The C and Red Hot Summer on the way.

Jimmy’s setlist at Legend of the Lawn was:

Driving Wheels (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
No Second Prize (from Bodyswerve, 1984)
Cheap Wine (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)
Flesh and Blood (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)
Lay Down Your Guns (from Two Fires, 1990)
I’m Still on Your Side (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
I’d Die to Be With You Tonight (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)
That’s What You Do For Love
Choirgirl (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)
Love Is Enough (from Two Fires, 1990)
Resurrection Shuffle (from Double Happiness, 2005)
Real Wild Child (from The Barnestormers, The Barnestormers, 2023)
Shutting Down Our Town (from My Criminal Record, 2019)
Love and Hate (from Love and Fear, 1999)
Flame Trees (from Cold Chisel, Twentieth Century, 1984)
Ride the Night Away (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)
Seven Days (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, Cold Chisel, 1978)
Working Class Man (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Encore:
Good Times (The Easybeats cover)
Do or Die (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Jimmy will headlines Series One of Red Hot Summer with The Living End, Birds of Tokyo , Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Mahalia Barnes and Sam + Sam.

SERIES ONE 2023/2024

Saturday 11th November 2023 SOLD OUT
Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 6th January 2024
Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 13th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Sounds By The River
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Saturday 27th January 2024
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Saturday 3rd February 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 10th February 2024
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Saturday 17th February 2024
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

Jimmy will also perform on the By The C show 29 October in Cronulla and 2 December in Torquary.

Series Two of Red Hot Summer then kicks off 10 February in Mornington with Simple Minds, Icehouse, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl.

SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an all-ages show

Tickets on sale Thursday, 3rd August at 10.00am AEST
Tickets are available at:
www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Noise11.com

Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Celine Dion Sister Shares Update On Celine’s Health

Celine Dion's older sister has shared an update on the singer's health following her recent diagnosis with Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS).

3 days ago
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect To Tour For 20th Anniversary of ‘Begins Here’

The Butterfly Effect will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut album ‘Begins Here’ with an Australian tour in February.

3 days ago
Linkin Park. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park To Speak At BigSound in Brisbane

Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park will head to Australia in September as a guest speaker for the BigSound music conference.

3 days ago
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt Finishes Of Seventh Album ‘Who We Used To Be’

James Blunt announced his new album, 'Who We Used To Be', whilst "locked in a cupboard".

3 days ago
Lady Gaga Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Is Heading Back To Vegas

Lady Gaga's 'Jazz and Piano: The Las Vegas Residency' is returning to Sin City later this month.

5 days ago
The Shins Oh Inverted World
Neal Langford of The Shins Dead at 50

Neal Langford, a founding member and bass player for The Shins, has died at age 50.

6 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sinead O’Connor’s 2013 Letter To Miley Cyrus Trends Again

The 2013 letter Sinéad O’Connor wrote to Miley Cyrus warning her about the music industry (and then setting off a feud) has surfaced again in the wake of the death of Sinéad.

July 29, 2023