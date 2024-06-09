 John Collins of Powerfinger Receives Member of the Order of Australia Honor - Noise11.com
John Collins of Powerfinger Receives Member of the Order of Australia Honor

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2024

Powderfinger co-founder and bass player John Collins has received the Member of the Order of Australia for his services to the arts, music and the community.

Collins is co-owner of Brisbane venues The Triffid and Fortitude Music Hall.

In 1989 Collins and guitarist Ian Haug where both students of Brisbane Grammar School when formed Powderfinger initially as a three-piece with Steven Bishop on drums in that first line-up.

Powderfinger was initially a covers band doing songs by Led Zeppelin, The Doors, The Rolling Stones and the Neil Young song they adopted for their name ‘Powderfinger’ from Young’s ‘Rust Never Sleeps’ album.

After leaving school, Collins and Haug attended the University of Queensland where they met Bernard Fanning, who took of the lead singer duties from Haug. Bishop departed and Jon Coghill joined. In 1992, they added a fifth member Darren Middleton and the core line-up was complete.

Powderfinger split in 2010.

Since the split Collins has remained behind the scenes of the music biz.

The Member of the Order of Australia (AM) is awarded for service in a particular locality or field of activity or to a particular group.

