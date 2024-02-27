John Fogerty Blasts Australian Country Festival For Dumping Him - Noise11.com

Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty has blasted Country Fest Queensland for dumping him from the line-up and calling it “unforeseen circumstances”.

“I was ready to celebrate with you all for my one and only show this year in Australia when the Country Fest Queensland blindsided me yesterday by cancelling my appearance. It was posted that I would not be appearing due to unforeseen circumstances. Well, I can tell you, my friends, I was not the reason for the ‘unforeseen circumstances’. I was ready to come down there and excited to celebrate getting my songs back with all of you”.

John added, “Look for a further statement from me later today”.

Fogerty’s one and only Australian appearance at Country Fest was a major get for the Australian festival taking place in Queensland on 30 and 31 March.

Yesterday the festival organisers announced “Due to unforeseen circumstances, John Fogerty will no longer be attending our Country Fest QLD Lineup 2024 Event. We are working hard on a revised line up and will have more information coming soon.”

Country Fest’s headliner for Saturday is Morgan Evans and Sunday Lee Kernaghan.

“Country Fest QLD Team is keen on seeing the event happen with the remaining line up unchanged,” it continued. “For ticket holders who no longer wish to attend Country Fest QLD due to the non-appearance of John Fogerty, our ticketing partner Oztix will contact all current ticket holders via email to advise your refund options.”

