 John Lydon To Release PiL Album and Tour As Planned - Noise11.com
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman

John Lydon Photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Lydon To Release PiL Album and Tour As Planned

by Music-News.com on April 12, 2023

in News

John Lydon’s PiL will still release their new album ‘End of World’ in August and embark on a lengthy tour as planned following the passing of his wife Nora Forster.

Lydon was left devastated after his other half sadly lost her lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease on April 6, aged 80, but he says she would have wanted him to release the record she loved.

The record is out on August 11, and features the new single ‘Penge’, which he has hailed as “something of a Medieval Viking epic.”

He said: “Nora loved the album, she wouldn’t have wanted us to postpone it or change any of our plans.”

A statement on Twitter on Tuesday (11.04.23) also read: “PiL have decided to continue plans to announce their 11th studio album End of World, following the sad passing of John’s wife Nora Forster. End of World will be released on 11th August followed by a 38-date UK and European Tour.

“See https://pilofficial.com website for full info.”

Public Image Ltd (PiL) is also comprised of Lu Edmonds (multi-instrumentalist, Guitars) Bruce Smith (Percussion, drums), and Scott Firth (Bass, multi-instrumentalist).

PiL recorded an emotional ‘Eurovision’ entry for Ireland called ‘Hawaii’, which is a love letter to Nora, who Lydon was primary carer of up until her passing and was married to for more than five decades.

Lydon said at the time: “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.

“It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

However, they didn’t get chosen to represent the country in the end, with Ireland being represented by Wild Youth and their track ‘We Are One’.

‘Hawaii’ is also featured on the 13-track LP.

music-news.com

