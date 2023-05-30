Johnny Depp Injury Sidelines Hollywood Vampires - Noise11.com

Hollywood Vampires have postponed three American shows until the end of July because of an ankle injury Johnny Depp has suffered.

“Johnnyhas sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

Hollywood Vampires is AEROSMITH’s Joe Perry, actor Johnny Depp and legendary rocker Alice Cooper, along with producer and songwriter Tommy Henriksen.

The shows will now take place on:

July 28 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre Boch Center

July 29 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

July 30 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

Hollywood Vampires Live In Rio will be released on Friday, 2 June, 2023.

Hollywood Vampires Live In Rio track listing

1. Raise The Dead

2. My Generation

3. I Got A Line On You

4. Cold Turkey

5. Five To One / Break On

6. Manic Depression

7. 7 And 7 Is

8. Whole Lotta Love

9. Jeepster

10. I’m A Boy

11. School’s Out

12. Billion Dollar Babies

13. Train Kept A-rollin’

14. Brown Sugar

