Johnny Depp Injury Sidelines Hollywood Vampires - Noise11.com

Hollywood Vampires have postponed three American shows until the end of July because of an ankle injury Johnny Depp has suffered.
“Johnnyhas sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”
Hollywood Vampires is AEROSMITH’s Joe Perry, actor Johnny Depp and legendary rocker Alice Cooper, along with producer and songwriter Tommy Henriksen.
The shows will now take place on:
July 28 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre Boch Center
July 29 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
July 30 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Hollywood Vampires Live In Rio will be released on Friday, 2 June, 2023.
Hollywood Vampires Live In Rio track listing
1. Raise The Dead
2. My Generation
3. I Got A Line On You
4. Cold Turkey
5. Five To One / Break On
6. Manic Depression
7. 7 And 7 Is
8. Whole Lotta Love
9. Jeepster
10. I’m A Boy
11. School’s Out
12. Billion Dollar Babies
13. Train Kept A-rollin’
14. Brown Sugar
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook