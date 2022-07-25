 Joni Mitchell Makes Surprise Appearance At Newport Folk Festival - Noise11.com
Joni Mitchell at Newport Jazz Festival 2022

Joni Mitchell Makes Surprise Appearance At Newport Folk Festival

by Paul Cashmere on July 25, 2022

in News

Joni Mitchell performed her first full show since 2000 on the weekend at the Newport Jazz Festival, Newport, Rhode Island.

Joni was unannounced with an event titled Coyote Jam announced on the day and later renamed to Joni Jam.

Artists performing with Joni included Shooter Jennings, Marcus Mumford, Brandi Carlile and Wyonna Judd.

The setlist featured Joni classics, some covers and one song, ‘Come In From The Cold’ from Joni’s 1991 album ‘Night Ride Home’, performed live by Joni for the very first time.

Joni performed two songs at the MusiCares Person of the Year in her honor in April 2022. In 2013, she made two special guest appearances at Massey Hall in Toronto but we have to go back to 2 June 2000 for her last full concert.

The Joni Mitchell setlist at the Newport Folk Festival, 2 June 2000 was:

Carey (from Blue, 1971)
Come in From the Cold (with Taylor Goldsmith) (from Night Ride Home, 1991)
Help Me (with Celisse Henderson) (from Court and Spark, 1974)
A Case of You (with Marcus Mumford) (+ Brandi Carlile) (from Blue, 1971)
Big Yellow Taxi (with Brandi Carlile) (from Ladies of the Canyon, 1971)
Just Like This Train (from Court and Spark, 1974)
Why Do Fools Fall in Love (from Shadows and Light, 1980)
Amelia (with Taylor Goldsmith) (from Hejira, 1976)
Love Potion #9 (cover of The Clovers song)
Shine (from Shine, 2007)
Summertime (George Gershwin cover)
Both Sides Now (from Clouds, 1969)
The Circle Game (with Wynonna Judd) (from Ladies of the Canyon, 1971)

