Kid Rock Chucks A Tanty And Storms Off Stage In Tennessee - Noise11.com

Kid Rock has thrown a tantrum and stormed off the stage during a performance at Jon Bon Jovi’s Nashville bar.

The kid left abruptly, blaming the audience for not clapping enough during his surprise performance.

Rock took the stage at JBJ’s on the weekend to perform for the rock band’s keyboardist David Bryan’s birthday but was reportedly unhappy when the crowd didn’t react the way he expected them to.

Videos show that Kid Rock was met with applause when he joined Bryan – who turned 63 on 7 February – and began singing a version of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1969 song Proud Mary.

However, about two minutes into the show, Rock abruptly stopped singing and instructed the band to halt the performance.

He then taunted the audience, encouraging them to clap and demonstrating how to do it.

“Fuck them. Fuck them. Hey, hey, stop,” Rock said in one video shared to social media. “If you ain’t gonna clap, we ain’t gonna sing. That’s how it’s gonna go.”

The crowd began clapping but about a minute later, the singer stopped again.

“You know what, fuck y’all. You ain’t gonna clap, I’m gone,” he said, marching offstage.

Bryan appeared bemused by Rock’s antics.

