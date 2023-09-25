 Kingswood Prepare For Second Country Album ‘Tale of G.C. Townes’ - Noise11.com
Kingswood God Already Knows

Kingswood Prepare For Second Country Album ‘Tale of G.C. Townes’

by Paul Cashmere on September 25, 2023

in News

Melbourne rock band Kingwood will release a second country album ‘Tale of G.C Townes’ with a new song ‘God Already Knows’ already out there just seven months after the previous album ‘Home’.

In a statement Kingswood say, “The single was born of the concept that eternally plagues most; the everlasting duel between fate or chance, and whether one has validity over the other. These questions seem to be most poignant and prevalent amongst apparent and important life decisions yet are the wallpaper that encompass our every move from day to day. In particular, God Already Knows beckons the questions when a life path comes face to face with a romantic path, a fantastic collision of opportunities both lost and gained, allowing for a wild pendulum between a fulfilled heart and a broken one”.

The new ‘Tale of G.C Townes’ and previous ‘Home’ were written and recorded at the same time on a ranch in Queensland. he album and songs were engineered by Alexander Laska, Guus Hoevenaars, and Tennessee’s Eddie Spear.
Following a recording breaking Australian tour consisting of over 100 shows, Kingswood have hit the ground running with their latest single “God Already Knows” from their forthcoming album “Tale of G.C Townes”.

Kingswood’s upcoming album “Tale of G.C Townes” was written and recorded alongside “Home” in the mountains of Queensland Australia’s hinterlands on a ranch, with the finishing touches placed both on the road amongst the record breaking 110 date Australian tour and in Kingswood’s spiritual home in Nashville, Tennessee. The album and songs were engineered by Alexander Laska, Guus Hoevenaars, and Tennessee’s Eddie Spear.

‘God Already Knows’ features Shaun Richardson on mandolin and pedal steel (Ricky Skaggs, Sierra Hull, Bela Fleck) and Billy Contreras on Fiddle.

Kingswood released their first album ‘Microscopic Wars in 2014. It reached no 6 on the Australian chart.

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kingswood, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Kingswood, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

