 Kylie Considers Suing ALDI Over Rosé Imitation - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Considers Suing ALDI Over Rosé Imitation

by Music-News.com on November 23, 2024

in News

Kylie Minogue’s team are reportedly considering legal action against Aldi.

The news comes after the retail giant released an imitation of Kylie’s bestselling rosé.

The bottle and its label bear a striking resemblance to Kylie’s famous blush wine.

Since 2020, Kylie Minogue has been building a name for herself in the wine business with her collection of tipples selling 17 million bottles globally.

The supermarket chain is clearly keen to piggyback on her success with the October launch of its Rosalie Cotes De Provence Rosé.

Rosalie looks a lot like Kylie, with a nearly identical cursive font on the label.

The imposter undercuts the original, selling for around 50 pence less per bottle. The Mail on Sunday reports that staff at Kylie Wines are “peeved” at the knock-off and that legal action was being considered.

Aldi has reportedly agreed its bottle is a “dead ringer” for its celebrity counterpart.

A spokesman for the supermarket said that wine expert Sam Caporn, one of only 416 Masters of Wine worldwide, blind-tasted both rosés and declared them “so similar in taste and colour, they are completely identical”.

Caporn was reportedly so taken aback by the similarity that she had to double-check her tasting notes.

In May, Minogue celebrated her 56th birthday and four years in the wine industry by posing with some of her nine wines.

She thanked the “incredible growers, winemakers, distributors and partners” for contributing to her success.

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ian Astbury The Cult Melbourne 23 November 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
The Cult Open Their 8424 Australian Tour With Dynamic Melbourne Show

The Cult are marking their 40th anniversary with the 8424 world tour. The show is short, sharp and to the point.

3 hours ago
Bob Dylan Posts Praise For Nick Cave

Bob Dylan has taken to social media to sing the praises of Australia’s Nick Cave.

5 days ago
Pixies photo supplied by Live Nation
Pixies To Return To Australia In 2025

Pixies haven’t even finished their current Australian tour and have announced they will be back for more dates in 2025.

5 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Slams Producers of Her Biopic

Madonna has slammed producers of her biopic for wanting her to 'think smaller.'

6 days ago
Howard Jones Celebrate It Together
Howard Jones To Tour USA With ABC in 2025

Howard Jones is teaming up with ABC for a double header tour of the USA in 2025. Radio DJ Richard Blade is on the tour as well.

6 days ago
Noiseworks Throws Kate Ceberano A Happy 58th In Front of Thousands of Fans At One Electric Day

The Noiseworks One Electric Day performance had some special moments but none more special that Australian music royalty Kate Ceberano turning 58 with thousands of fans singing Happy Birthday to her.

7 days ago
Ian Moss + Trio To Play Places He Has Never Performed Before in 2025

Ian Moss + Trio will tour into uncharted waters for 2025 with the One Guitar One Night Only Tour going to theatres Ian has never played before.

November 18, 2024