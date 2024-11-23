Kylie Considers Suing ALDI Over Rosé Imitation - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue’s team are reportedly considering legal action against Aldi.

The news comes after the retail giant released an imitation of Kylie’s bestselling rosé.

The bottle and its label bear a striking resemblance to Kylie’s famous blush wine.

Since 2020, Kylie Minogue has been building a name for herself in the wine business with her collection of tipples selling 17 million bottles globally.

The supermarket chain is clearly keen to piggyback on her success with the October launch of its Rosalie Cotes De Provence Rosé.

Rosalie looks a lot like Kylie, with a nearly identical cursive font on the label.

The imposter undercuts the original, selling for around 50 pence less per bottle. The Mail on Sunday reports that staff at Kylie Wines are “peeved” at the knock-off and that legal action was being considered.

Aldi has reportedly agreed its bottle is a “dead ringer” for its celebrity counterpart.

A spokesman for the supermarket said that wine expert Sam Caporn, one of only 416 Masters of Wine worldwide, blind-tasted both rosés and declared them “so similar in taste and colour, they are completely identical”.

Caporn was reportedly so taken aback by the similarity that she had to double-check her tasting notes.

In May, Minogue celebrated her 56th birthday and four years in the wine industry by posing with some of her nine wines.

She thanked the “incredible growers, winemakers, distributors and partners” for contributing to her success.

