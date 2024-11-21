Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone To Headline Coachella 2025 - Noise11.com

Coachella has confirmed its line-up for 2025 with Lady Gaga performing on April 11 and 18, Green Day on April 12 and 19 and Post Malone headlining the third nights on April 13 and 20.
Three heritage acts have been also announced with The Go-Go’s on day one, the original Misfits on the second nights and Kraftwerk on the third.
Amyl & The Sniffers will represent Australia performing on day three.
The Coachella 2025 line-up:
Friday, April 11 and 18:
Lady Gaga
Missy Elliott
Benson Boone
The Marias
Lisa
The Prodigy
Parcels
FKA Twigs
Mustard
Mau P
GloRilla
Yeat
The Go-Go’s
Marina
Djo
Tyla
Sara Landry
Thee Sacred Souls
d4vd
Artemas
Miike Snow
Three 6 Mafia
Chris Lorenzo
SAINt JHN
4batz
Vintage Culture
Tink
Maribou State
Eyedress
A.G. Ciij
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
Chris Stussy
Damian Lazarus
Julie
Austin Millz
Lola Young
Tinlicker
SPEED
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Ravyn Lenae
Beltran
TOPS
Los Mirlos
PARISI
Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins
KNEECAP
Shermanology
vs self
HiTech
Moon Boots
Coco & Breezy
Glixen
EREZ
Saturday, April 12 and 19:
Green Day
Charli XCX
The Original Misfits
Keinemusik
Above & Beyond
Anitta
Ivan Cornejo
Clairo
ENHYPEN
Shoreline Mafia
T-Pain
Hanumankind
Sam Fender
Japanese Breakfast
Beth Gibbons
Darkside
Eli Brown
Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil
Jimmy Eat World
Viagra Boys
Disco Lines
Blonde Redhead
Amelie Lens
Alok
Yo Gabba Gabba!
Glass Beams
The Dare
2holis
Mind Against x Massamo
Klangkuenstler
Salute
HorsegiirL
El Malilla
Medium Build
underscores
Indo Warehouse
Indira Paganotto
Infected Mushroom
Rawayana
Layton Giordani
DJ Gigola
HAAi
Judeline
Together Pangea
Bob Vylan
Prison Affair
Talón
Sunday, April 13 and 20:
Post Malone
Megan Thee Stallion
Zedd
Junior H
JENNIE
Kraftwerk
Beabadoobee
Polo & Pan
XG
Basement Jaxx
Keshi
Chase & Status
Still Woozy
Sammy Virji
Jessie Murph
Arca
Rema
Shaboozey
Ty Dolla $ign
Circle Jerks
Ben Böhmer
Amyl and the Sniffers
Boris Brejcha
Dixon x Jimi Jules
Muni Long
Amaarae
BigXthaPlug
Snow Strippers
Fcukers
Interplanetary Criminal
Dennis Cruz
VTSS
The Bleaches
Wisp
MEUTE
Francis Mercier
Hope Tala
Sparrow & Barbossa
Ginger Root
AMÉMÉ
SOFT PLAY
Mohamed Ramadan
GEL
Kumo 99
DESIREE
Tripolism
Yulia Niko
Special billing:
Travis Scott
