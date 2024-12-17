 Lady Gaga Was In AC/DC's Stiff Upper Lip Video - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Was In AC/DC’s Stiff Upper Lip Video

by Music-News.com on December 17, 2024

in News

Lady Gaga has recalled being an extra in an AC/DC video. Gaga has revealed that she was an extra in AC/DC’s music video for their 2000s song ‘Stiff Upper Lip’.

During an appearance on Apple TV’s A Carpool Karaoke Christmas, which was released on Sunday night, Gaga showed a clip of her late grandmother singing AC/DC’s 1979 hit Highway to Hell before host Zane Lowe surprised her with an appearance by the band’s lead singer Brian Johnson.

“I brought you Brian Johnson for Christmas,” Lowe quipped as the singer climbed into the car.

Lady Gaga then reminisced about appearing in the band’s music video as a teenager.

“You want to hear something funny? I was in the Stiff Upper Lip video,” she said. “I was 17 and I was an extra in the back and I was headbanging.”

Gaga then recalled that she was quickly instructed not to “headbang”.

“And they were like, ‘Don’t headbang. We want it to be modern.’ And I was like, ‘No, I can’t. Like, there’s only one move that I can do,'” the Just Dance singer remembered.

The Christmas special also saw Gaga perform Led Zeppelin’s 1971 song Black Dog.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adele 30
Judge Orders Adele Song Pulled After Plagiarism Claim

A judge has ordered a song by Adele be pulled worldwide over a continuing plagiarism claim by a Brazilian composer.

6 minutes ago
Iva Davies joins The Killers at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Winston Robinson
The Killers Bring Out Iva Davies To Perform Icehouse Classic

In Townsville, Brisbane and Sydney The Killers have been performing the Aussie rock classic ‘Don’t Change’ by INXS but at the first Melbourne show they switched out to Icehouse ‘Electric Blue’ with a guest appearance from Icehouse legend Iva Davies to move things along.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management 6
Taylor Swift Awarded $197 Million To Her Crew and Cast

Taylor Swift has reportedly gifted $197 million (£154 million) worth of bonuses to the cast and crew of her The Eras Tour.

6 days ago
The Used
Sum 41 To Perform Three Albums Over Three Nights In Australia 2025

The Used will perform their first three albums over three nights each across Australia in August 2025.

7 days ago
Jack White at the Forum Melbourne 9 December 2024 photo by David James Swanson
Jack White Gives Melbourne A Night To Remember At The Forum

Jack White is 49-years-old. 33 years from now in 2057 he will be 82. That’s Paul McCartney’s age now. I can so totally see Jack still doing this then.

7 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ends In Vancouver

The curtain has come down on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

December 10, 2024
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z In Damage Control Over Rape Allegations

Jay-Z is in damage control after Texas attorney Tony Buzbee filed a suit accusing the rapper of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000.

December 9, 2024