Lady Gaga Was In AC/DC's Stiff Upper Lip Video - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga has recalled being an extra in an AC/DC video. Gaga has revealed that she was an extra in AC/DC’s music video for their 2000s song ‘Stiff Upper Lip’.

During an appearance on Apple TV’s A Carpool Karaoke Christmas, which was released on Sunday night, Gaga showed a clip of her late grandmother singing AC/DC’s 1979 hit Highway to Hell before host Zane Lowe surprised her with an appearance by the band’s lead singer Brian Johnson.

“I brought you Brian Johnson for Christmas,” Lowe quipped as the singer climbed into the car.

Lady Gaga then reminisced about appearing in the band’s music video as a teenager.

“You want to hear something funny? I was in the Stiff Upper Lip video,” she said. “I was 17 and I was an extra in the back and I was headbanging.”

Gaga then recalled that she was quickly instructed not to “headbang”.

“And they were like, ‘Don’t headbang. We want it to be modern.’ And I was like, ‘No, I can’t. Like, there’s only one move that I can do,'” the Just Dance singer remembered.

The Christmas special also saw Gaga perform Led Zeppelin’s 1971 song Black Dog.

