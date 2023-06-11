Lana Del Rey Quits Instagram - Noise11.com

Lana Del Rey has quit Instagram. Lana announced on her Instagram Stories over the weekend that she was deactivating her account because she no longer needed to promote her live shows or her father Rob Grant’s new album.

“Thank you so much for everything,” she wrote alongside a photo of her with a butterfly on her nose. “Now that Rob’s record is out and now you know where I’m touring this account is closing. Good Luck and love u.”

Lana Del Rey previously quit Instagram in 2021. Fans had to request to access her private Instagram account, titled honeymoon, where she shared photos of her personal life and occasionally went on Instagram Live.

Her father Rob released his debut album, Lost at Sea, on Friday. Lana appears on the title track as well as the song Hollywood Bowl.

Lana has signed up to perform at various festivals over the coming months.

She will headline the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival on 21 June and BST Hyde Park in London on 9 July, among other shows.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

