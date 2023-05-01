Leo Sayer and Kindred Spirit Sing for ‘Think Loud For Parkinson’s Disease’ - Noise11.com

Leo Sayer is fronting the all-star cast of Kindred Spirit for the song ‘Think Loud For Parkinson’s Disease’ to benefit Parkinson’s Foundation.

The song also features Marcella Detroit of Shakespear’s Sister on vocals, Stuart Elliott of Cockney Rebel and the Kate Bush Band and John Illsey of Dire Straits on guitar.

Donate here

Kindred Spirit are:

Leo Sayer – Vocals

Marcella Detroit – Backing Vocals

John Ilsley – Bass

Stuart Elliott – Drums & Percussion

Josh Phillips – Piano & Electric Piano

Paul Mitchell – Guitars

Special Guests: Jordan Family Gospel Choir

This song was written by Ian Grant, Josh Phillips and Paul Mitchell and recorded by the above to raise awareness for Parkinson’s Disease worldwide and especially Think Loud speech therapy.

The song was created to do its part to raise funds for the 10 million people suffering from Parkinson’s worldwide.

Leo Sayer is turning 75 on May 21 the same day of The Black Sorrows’ Joe Camilleri. Joe and Leo will perform party shows this month.

Leo Sayer and Joe Camilleri Leo and Joe’s Birthday Bash Dates

May 17, Brisbane, QPAC

May 18, Sydney, State Theatre

May 20, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns Services Club

May 21, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

http://www.leosayer.com

