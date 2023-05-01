 Leo Sayer and Kindred Spirit Sing for ‘Think Loud For Parkinson’s Disease’ - Noise11.com
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman

Leo Sayer photo by Ros O'Gorman

Leo Sayer and Kindred Spirit Sing for ‘Think Loud For Parkinson’s Disease’

by Paul Cashmere on May 1, 2023

Leo Sayer is fronting the all-star cast of Kindred Spirit for the song ‘Think Loud For Parkinson’s Disease’ to benefit Parkinson’s Foundation.

The song also features Marcella Detroit of Shakespear’s Sister on vocals, Stuart Elliott of Cockney Rebel and the Kate Bush Band and John Illsey of Dire Straits on guitar.

Donate here

Kindred Spirit are:
Leo Sayer – Vocals
Marcella Detroit – Backing Vocals
John Ilsley – Bass
Stuart Elliott – Drums & Percussion
Josh Phillips – Piano & Electric Piano
Paul Mitchell – Guitars
Special Guests: Jordan Family Gospel Choir

This song was written by Ian Grant, Josh Phillips and Paul Mitchell and recorded by the above to raise awareness for Parkinson’s Disease worldwide and especially Think Loud speech therapy.

The song was created to do its part to raise funds for the 10 million people suffering from Parkinson’s worldwide.

Leo Sayer is turning 75 on May 21 the same day of The Black Sorrows’ Joe Camilleri. Joe and Leo will perform party shows this month.

Leo Sayer and Joe Camilleri Leo and Joe’s Birthday Bash Dates

May 17, Brisbane, QPAC
May 18, Sydney, State Theatre
May 20, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns Services Club
May 21, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

http://www.leosayer.com

