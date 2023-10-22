 Liam Gallagher Adds More Definitely Maybe Shows - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher Adds More Definitely Maybe Shows

by Music-News.com on October 23, 2023

in News

Liam Gallagher has added two extra dates to his ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour due to phenomenal demand.

On Friday morning (20.10.23), tickets for the UK and Ireland jaunt swiftly sold out with many fans taking to X – formerly Twitter – to express their dismay at not managing to bag tickets for special shows.

However, before thanking his loyal following for their “continued biblical support”, Gallagher announced additional concerts in London and Manchester on June 11 and June 28, respectively.

He wrote on Facebook: “Thank you for your continued BIBLICAL support bring on the summer can’t fucking wait LG x. (sic)”

The tour selling out comes after Liam said his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate, Noel Gallagher, turned down his offer to reunite with him on the jaunt in support of their former group’s seminal 1994 debut album.

When a fan asked if Noel would be taking part, Liam replied: “He’s been asked and he’s refused.”

As he has at many of his solo shows, Gallagher will be joined by Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs for the arena run.

The tour kicks off in Sheffield on June 2 and includes dates in Cardiff, Glasgow and Dublin.

Gallagher said: “I’m bouncing around the house to announce the ‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour.

“The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x.”

As well as performing hits including ‘Live Forever’, Cigarettes and Alcohol’ and ‘Supersonic’, he’ll sing fan-favourites ‘Whatever’, ‘Fade Away’, ‘Listen Up’ and ‘Sad Song’.

The ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour dates:

02 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
03 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
06 – London, The O2
07 – London, The O2
10 – London, The O2
11 – London, The O2 – New
15 – Manchester, Co-op Live
16 – Manchester, Co-op Live
19 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
23 – Dublin, 3Arena
24 – Dublin, 3Arena
27 – Manchester, Co-op Live
June 28 – Manchester, Co-op Live – New

music-news.com

