 Liam Payne's Gold Rolex Went Missing After His Death - Noise11.com
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Payne’s Gold Rolex Went Missing After His Death

by Music-News.com on November 14, 2024

in News

Argentine detectives have declared Liam Payne’s gold Rolex watch missing.

Payne’s accessory was last seen in photographs taken the day he died, but was not found after he fell to his death from a third-story hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on 16 October.

“We know, from images that were analysed, that Payne was wearing a Rolex on the day of his death. He was wearing it on one of his hands and he had it for at least two to three hours before he (died),” a detective from the case told Argentine news outlet La Nacion.

“We looked for it in the room at the CasaSur hotel where he was staying and we couldn’t find it.”

The watch, a gold Rolex, was believed to be worth approximately $45,000 (£33,000).

Law enforcement officers subsequently searched the homes of several people known to have associated with Liam on the day of his passing.

“By order of the court, the room was closed and no one was able to enter. The most urgent thing was to look for the watch in the homes of the people with whom Payne had contact before he died. Now another inspection will be carried out to determine if it was left somewhere in the room,” the investigator told the outlet.

“The watch was searched for at the homes of the people accused of the crimes of abandonment of a person and supply and facilitation of narcotics and at the homes of the two prostitutes who were with Payne in the room the afternoon of his death,” a judicial source said.

