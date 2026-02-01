Lily Allen Announces Biggest Ever Australian And New Zealand Arena Tour Performing West End Girl - Noise11.com

The UK pop icon returns to the region for her first shows in seven years, unveiling a full-album arena production across New Zealand and Australia in late 2026.

by Paul Cashmere

Lily Allen will bring her most ambitious live production yet to Australia and New Zealand in October and November 2026, announcing a headline arena tour built entirely around her acclaimed album West End Girl. The tour marks Allen’s first visit to the region since her 2019 No Shame tour and represents the largest headline run of her career.

Titled Lily Allen Performs West End Girl, the tour will see Allen perform her fifth studio album in full, presented sequentially in the order the songs appear on the record. It is a format that reflects the album’s narrative design, shaped around Allen’s move to New York and a deeply personal examination of identity, relationships and reinvention.

Presented by Frontier Touring, the tour opens in New Zealand at Spark Arena in Auckland before moving to Australia for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. All performances are licensed all ages.

Released digitally in October 2025 and physically in January 2026, West End Girl debuted inside the Top 10 in both Australia and New Zealand, extending Allen’s unbroken run of Top 10 albums on the ARIA Albums Chart. The album arrived seven years after No Shame and followed a period in which Allen stepped away from recording to focus on acting, writing and broadcasting.

First emerging in the mid-2000s, Lily Allen reshaped British pop at the dawn of the social media era. Her debut album Alright, Still introduced a sharp lyrical voice paired with ska, reggae and pop influences, while its follow-up It’s Not Me, It’s You delivered global hits and cemented her as one of the defining songwriters of her generation. Across five albums, Allen has balanced commercial success with an uncompromising commitment to autobiographical songwriting.

During her time away from music, Allen’s profile broadened rather than receded. She built a parallel career on stage with acclaimed roles in 2:22 A Ghost Story, The Pillowman and Hedda, earning major theatre recognition. She also co-hosted the popular podcast Miss Me and published the memoir My Thoughts Exactly, further establishing her reputation as one of pop’s most candid storytellers.

West End Girl represents a return to music on her own terms. Written by Allen, primarily in collaboration with her musical director Blue May, the album brings together elements of pop, electronic and confessional songwriting. Allen also served as an executive producer alongside Seb Chew, Kito and Blue May, underscoring the level of creative control behind the project. The album artwork was created by Spanish artist Nieves González.

The record’s impact has extended well beyond the charts. In Australia, tracks from West End Girl featured prominently in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2025, while internationally Allen returned to prime-time television with performances on Saturday Night Live. She has also received multiple major award nominations tied to the album cycle.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday 9 February, with multiple presale windows available ahead of the general release.

LILY ALLEN PERFORMING WEST END GIRL

Australian & New Zealand Tour

October & November 2026

Presented by Frontier Touring

Tour Dates

Wednesday 21 October 2026, Auckland, Spark Arena

Friday 23 October 2026, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sunday 25 October 2026, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 28 October 2026, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 1 November 2026, Perth, RAC Arena

Ticketing

Frontier Member Presale: Thursday 5 February 2026, 12pm local time, 24 hours or until allocation exhausted

General Public On Sale: Monday 9 February 2026, 1pm local time

