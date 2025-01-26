Little River Band’s Beeb Birtles and David Briggs Receive Order of Australia Award - Noise11.com

Former Little River Band members Gerard Bertelkamp (Beeb Birtles) and David Briggs have both been named in the Australia Day honors list and awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division

Mr Gerard Bertelkamp

For significant service to the performing arts as a singer, songwriter and musician.

Music

• Musician, Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist and Producer, since 1960s.

• Band Member, Birtles Shorrock Goble, 2002-2007.

• Founding Band Member, Little River Band, 1975-1983.

• Band Member, Mississippi, 1972-1974.

• Band Member, Zoot, 1967-1971.

Songwriting includes:

• You’re Driving Me Out of My Mind, 1983.

• Last Romance, 1980.

• I’m Coming Home, 1979.

• I’ll Always Call Your Name, 1977.

• Happy Anniversary, 1977.

• Home On Monday, 1977.

• Every Day of My Life, 1976.

• Curiosity Killed the Cat, 1975.

Albums include:

• Archaeology, 2018.

• Late Arrival, 2008.

• Full Circle, 2003.

• The Spirit of Christmas, 2002.

• Driven By Dreams, 1999.

• Too Late to Load, 1988.

• The Net, 1983.

• The Last Romance, 1980.

• Diamantina Cocktail, 1977.

• Little River Band, 1975.

• Just Zoot, 1970.

Publications

• Author, Every Day of Life, Brolga Publishing, 2017.

Awards and Recognition include:

• Inducted, South Australian Music Hall of Fame, 2017.

• Inducted, Australian Songwriters Association Hall of Fame, 2006.

• Inducted, Little River Band, ARIA Hall of Fame, 2004.

• Best Recorded Songwriter (with Graeham Goble), I’m Coming Home, Go-Set Pop Poll Awards, 1979.

• Best Bass Guitarist, King of Pop Awards, TV Week, 1971.

• Best Bass Guitarist, Go-Set Pop Poll Awards, 1971.

• Various band and album awards, 1969-2007

Mr David John Briggs, Camberwell VIC 3124

For significant service to the performing arts as a guitarist, songwriter and producer.

Music

• Founding Member and Lead Guitarist, Little River Band, 1976-1981.

• Guitarist, Cycle, 1970.

• Guitarist, The Avengers, 1970.

Songwriting includes:

• Hoochie Gucci Fiorucci Mama, 1980.

• Lonesome Loser, 1979.

• Happy Anniversary, 1977.

Albums include:

• Time Exposure, 1981.

• First Under the Wire, 1979.

• Sleeper Catcher, 1978.

• Diamantina Cocktail, 1977.

Music Production

• Recording/Mastering Engineer, since 1979.

• Co-Founder and Former Producer, Rough Diamond Records.

• Music Producer of artists such as

o Australian Crawl

o Russell Morris and the Rubes

o No Fixed Address

o The Stockings

o The Orphans

o Skyhooks

o Daryl Braithwaite

Victoria University

• Lecturer, Applied Acoustic Design, 2002-2010.

• Lecturer, Advanced Digital Audio Mastering, 2002-2010.

Awards and Recognition include:

• Inducted, Little River Band, ARIA Hall of Fame, 2004.

• Advance Australia Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, Advance Australia Foundation,

1979.

• First Australian guitar player to be recognised by US magazine Guitar Player, 1976.

LRB singer Glenn Shorrock was awarded the Order of Australia (AM) in 2020. Songwriter Graeham Goble was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2021 Australia Day Honours.

Songwriter and Producer Paul Begaud also received an award.

Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division

Mr Paul Justin Begaud, NSW

For service to the music industry as a songwriter and producer.

Songwriter

• Co-Writer, Dare to Dream, Olympic Games Opening Ceremony Anthem, Games of the XXVII

Olympiad, Sydney, 2000.

• Co-Writer, Reach Out, 15th Asian Games Opening Ceremony Song of Peace Anthem, 2006.

• Writer/Co-writer, works performed by artists:

o Olivia Newton-John;

o John Farnham;

o Tina Arena;

o Human Nature;

o Troy Cassar-Daley;

o Melinda Schneider;

o Felicity Urquhart;

o Terri Clark;

o The Honeyz;

o Donny Osmond; and

o Wynonna Judd.

Record Producer

• Recorded and produced singles and/or albums for artists including:

o Human Nature;

o Delta Goodrem;

o Selwyn; and

o Felicity Urquhart.

• Produced music for the Nine and Seven Networks, Qantas, Westfield, and NSW Tourism.

Singer and Performer

• Solo album, Forevermore (under pseudonym Paul Bennett), Ariola/RCA, 1993.

• Solo singles, This Is Real Love, Forevermore, I Don’t Wanna Cry Again (under pseudonym Paul

Bennett), Ariola, 1993.

• Solo single, Everybody, BMG, 1992.

• Ridgey Didge (children’s series), Network 10, 1987-1989.

• Various stage and television performances.

Awards and Recognition Include:

• ARIA, CRIA, BPI, RIAA Certified Multi-Gold and Multi-Platinum Records, Various Countries.

• Country Music Award, ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.) United

States of America.

• Performance Songwriter Award, BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.), United States of America.

• Million-Air Award, BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.), United States of America.

