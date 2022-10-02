 Metallica Get Into The Cigar Business - Noise11.com

Metallica Get Into The Cigar Business

by Paul Cashmere on October 2, 2022

in News

If Metallica can’t kill you with liver disease, they’ll now get you with lung cancer. After first getting into the Whiskey business Metallica have found a new way to profit from your declining health. They are now selling cigars.

Metallica have extended their business model with their Blackened Whiskey to create the all new Blackened cigar brand.

“It is really a fun social thing for me, a fellowship, to have a few buddies sit around with a few sticks,” Hetfield says. “My buddy, Rob Dietrich, BLACKENED’s Master Distiller, and I frequently enjoy cigars together and he introduced me to Jonathan from Drew Estate. The three of us connected and shared each other’s vision and story about where we’ve been, what we like to see and what is important to us now, and we all came up with what a BLACKENED ‘M81’ Cigar would look and taste like. I love the Maduro leaf and I’m super excited for everyone to try this.”

So light up everybody. After all, you’re going to go sometime anyway.

